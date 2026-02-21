Subscribe

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Rain threat looms large as Super 8 stage kicks off in Colombo

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first match of the Super 8 stage in Colombo. However, there is a rain threat during the match, which starts at 7 PM.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Feb 2026, 05:31:31 PM IST
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: After the group stage was done dusted, the Super 8 stage gets underway with Pakistan taking over New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Both finished second in their respective groups in the round-robin stage.

However, rain threat looms large in Colombo as there are high chances of interruption during the game. With no reserve days for the Super 8 stage, a rain washout means a dent in their hopes for semifinal chances.

Pakistan national cricket team vs New Zealand cricket team match scorecard

Pakistan vs New Zealand head-to-head in T20Is

Pakistan have a slight 24-23 head-to-head edge over New Zealand in the shortest format of the game. Two games ended in no result. In T20 World Cups, Pakistan hold a 5-2 edge over the Kiwis. The last time Pakistan defeated New Zealand in a T20 World Cup was in the 2022 edition when the Men in Green won in the semifinal.

Pakistan vs New Zealand predicted XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi

Follow updates here:
21 Feb 2026, 05:31:30 PM IST

PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup LIVE Score: How have Pakistan and New Zealand fared in group stages?

Both New Zealand and Pakistan are coming into the game after having finished second in their group stages. While Pakistan' sonly loss came against India in the group stages, New Zealand lost to South Africa in group D. Both teams have win three out of their four games so far.

21 Feb 2026, 05:25:00 PM IST

PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pakistan vs New Zealand clash in the first match of the Super 8 in the T20 World Cup 2026.

