Pakistan vs Oman: On-field umpires make huge blunder during Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash; here's what happened in Dubai

Raising questions on the quality of on-field umpiring in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, Masudur Rahman and Ahmad Shah Pakteen have overlooked a grave error during the Pakistan vs Oman clash in Group A at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. This is the first game for both the teams at this year's continental showpiece.

The incident took place at the start of the 11th over of the Pakistan innings. After Sahibzada Farhan played the final delivery of the 10th over bowled by Sufyan Mehmood, the Pakistan opener played the first ball of the next over off the bowling of Aamir Kaleem at a time when Mohammad Haris should have taken the strike.