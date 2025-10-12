Pakistan vs South Africa 2025: Where to watch PAK vs SA series in India? Full schedule, live streaming details & more

South Africa will be defending their World Test Championship (WTC) crown when the Aiden Markram-led side take on Pakistan in an two-match away series starting on Sunday. Post Test series, Pakistan will also host the Proteas for three T20Is and three ODIs. Notably, this is South Africa's first tour of Pakistan after 2021.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Rawalpindi Cricket stadium and Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium have been chosen to host all the full series. In fact, international cricket will return to Faisalabad after 17 long years as it will play host to the ODI matches on November 4, 6 and 8.

The last international match played at the Faisalabad’s was an ODI when Pakistan faced Bangladesh in April 2008. The Test series marks the beginning of South Africa and Pakistan's journey in WTC 2025-27 cycle.

Where to watch Pakistan vs South Africa cricket matches in India? Unfortunately, none of the Pakistan vs South Africa cricket matches will be televised in India. Having said that, fans can still catch the Pakistan vs South Africa action via live streaming on FanCode app and website.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 complete schedule

Matches Date Venue Time 1st Test October 12-16 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 10:30 AM IST 2nd Test October 20-24 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 10 AM IST 1st T20I October 28 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 8:30 PM IST 2nd T20I October 31 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 8:30 PM IST 3rd T20I November 1 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 8:30 PM IST 1st ODI November 4 Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad 2:30 PM IST 2nd ODI November 6 Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad 2:30 PM IST 3rd ODI November 8 Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad 2:30 PM IST

Pakistan vs South Africa Test squads Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne

South Africa's T20I squad against Pakistan David Miller (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams