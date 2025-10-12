Subscribe

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025: Where to watch PAK vs SA series in India? Full schedule, live streaming details & more

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025: Pakistan are hosting South Africa for two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is, starting from October 12. The matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Rawalpindi Cricket stadium and Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium.

Koushik Paul
Updated12 Oct 2025, 12:13 PM IST
Pakistan will host South Africa in a full-fledged series.
Pakistan will host South Africa in a full-fledged series.(AP)

South Africa will be defending their World Test Championship (WTC) crown when the Aiden Markram-led side take on Pakistan in an two-match away series starting on Sunday. Post Test series, Pakistan will also host the Proteas for three T20Is and three ODIs. Notably, this is South Africa's first tour of Pakistan after 2021.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Rawalpindi Cricket stadium and Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium have been chosen to host all the full series. In fact, international cricket will return to Faisalabad after 17 long years as it will play host to the ODI matches on November 4, 6 and 8.

The last international match played at the Faisalabad’s was an ODI when Pakistan faced Bangladesh in April 2008. The Test series marks the beginning of South Africa and Pakistan's journey in WTC 2025-27 cycle.

Where to watch Pakistan vs South Africa cricket matches in India?

Unfortunately, none of the Pakistan vs South Africa cricket matches will be televised in India. Having said that, fans can still catch the Pakistan vs South Africa action via live streaming on FanCode app and website.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 complete schedule

MatchesDateVenueTime
1st TestOctober 12-16Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore10:30 AM IST
2nd TestOctober 20-24Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium10 AM IST
1st T20IOctober 28Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium8:30 PM IST
2nd T20IOctober 31Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore8:30 PM IST
3rd T20INovember 1Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore8:30 PM IST
1st ODINovember 4Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad2:30 PM IST
2nd ODINovember 6Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad2:30 PM IST
3rd ODINovember 8Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad2:30 PM IST

Pakistan vs South Africa Test squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne

South Africa's T20I squad against Pakistan

David Miller (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams

South Africa's ODI squad against Pakistan

Matthew Breetzke (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile

 
 
