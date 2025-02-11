Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live: Watch PAK vs SA Tri-Nation series match, Live Score, Streaming on FanCode & Sony

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live streaming details: The PAK vs SA third ODI will live telecast on Sony Sports channels in India. FanCode will live streaming the Pakistan vs South Africa match in Tri-Nation series.

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Feb 2025, 06:31 PM IST
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls during the Tri-Nation series.
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls during the Tri-Nation series.(AP)

Having lost to New Zealand in their respective games, Pakistan and South Africa would be seeking a spot in the Tri-Nation series final when they take on each other on Wednesday (February 12) at the National Stadium in Karachi and get the momentum ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While hosts Pakistan lost New Zealand by 78 runs in the first game, the Kiwi rode on a Kane Williamson ton to overpower Proteas in the second game by four wickets.

With New Zealand already in the final, the winner of the match between Pakistan and South Africa will advance to the summit clash to be played in Karachi on February 14. Notably, Karachi is one of the three venues for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Also Read | Who is Matthew Breetzke? LSG’s IPL star to script history on Pakistan soil

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match details

The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday (February 12). The PAK vs SA match starts 2:30 PM IST.

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI predicted playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Khushdil Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Jason Smith, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka, Tabrazi Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Also Read | SA vs NZ 2nd ODI highlights, Tri-Nation Series: New Zealand win by six wickets

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match live streaming details

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of the Tri-Nation series in India. The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in India from 2:30 PM IST. Live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI on FanCode.

Pakistan vs South Africa squads

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma(c), Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Eathan Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Mihlali Mpongwana, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Meeka eel Prince, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Gideon Peters

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Faheem Ashraf, Saud Shakeel

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsPakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live: Watch PAK vs SA Tri-Nation series match, Live Score, Streaming on FanCode & Sony
MoreLess
First Published:11 Feb 2025, 06:30 PM IST

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Sports

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.