Having lost to New Zealand in their respective games, Pakistan and South Africa would be seeking a spot in the Tri-Nation series final when they take on each other on Wednesday (February 12) at the National Stadium in Karachi and get the momentum ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While hosts Pakistan lost New Zealand by 78 runs in the first game, the Kiwi rode on a Kane Williamson ton to overpower Proteas in the second game by four wickets.

Advertisement

With New Zealand already in the final, the winner of the match between Pakistan and South Africa will advance to the summit clash to be played in Karachi on February 14. Notably, Karachi is one of the three venues for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match details The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday (February 12). The PAK vs SA match starts 2:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI predicted playing XIs Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Khushdil Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Jason Smith, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka, Tabrazi Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match live streaming details Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of the Tri-Nation series in India. The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in India from 2:30 PM IST. Live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI on FanCode.

Advertisement

Pakistan vs South Africa squads South Africa: Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma(c), Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Eathan Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Mihlali Mpongwana, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Meeka eel Prince, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Gideon Peters