Pakistan will take on South Africa on October 27 in the 26th ODI World Cup 2023 match at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Pakistan vs South Africa Chennai ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 p.m.

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score Updates It would be the sixth match of both teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Pakistan are in 6th position with four points in the ICC World Cup 2023 team table, whereas South Africa are in the 2nd position of the table with eight points. Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 81 runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on October 6, 2023.

In its second match, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets (with 10 balls remaining) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on October 10, 2023. In its third and fourth matches, Pakistan were defeated by India and Australia by 7 wickets and 62 runs respectively. In the fifth match, Pakistan were beaten by Afghanistan by eight wickets (with 6 balls remaining) at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Chennai on October 23, 2023.

In its first match, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 102 runs at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on October 7, 2023. In the second match, the Proteas defeated Australia by 134 runs on October 12, 2023, at Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow. In its third match, the Proteas were defeated by the Netherlands by 38 runs at HPCA Stadium Dharamsala, on October 17, 2023. In its fourth and fifth matches, South Africa defeated England (October 21) and Bangladesh (October 24) by 229 runs and 149 runs respectively.

Pakistan Probable XI Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

South Africa Probable XI Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi/Lizaad Williams

Pakistan vs South Africa match: Weather prediction The weather conditions in Chennai are set to be humid with intervals of clouds and sunshine. According to AccuWeather, there is a 4% probability of rain in Chennai during the day and 8% at night. There is no probability of thunderstorms in the city in the next 24 hours.

The temperature is expected to range between 32 degrees to 27 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 11 km/hr in the north-east direction in the day and 6km/h in the east direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 30 km/h in daytime and 22km/h in night cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is 71% in daytime and 46% in night.

Pakistan vs South Africa match today: When, where and how to watch The Pakistan vs South Africa match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 PM.

