LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score: Match 3 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025 to start at 02:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 01:33 PM IST

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025. Match will start at 02:30 PM