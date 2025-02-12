Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score: Match 3 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025 to start at 02:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 01:33 PM IST
Livemint

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025. Match will start at 02:30 PM

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, Match 3 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025Premium
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, Match 3 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025. Match will start on 12 Feb 2025 at 02:30 PM
Venue : National Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan squad -
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
South Africa squad -
Jason Smith, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Meeka-eel Prince, Eathan Bosch, Gideon Peters, Junior Dala, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Mihlali Mpongwana, Tabraiz Shamsi

12 Feb 2025, 01:33:26 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Details
Match 3 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025 between Pakistan and South Africa to be held at National Stadium, Karachi at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

