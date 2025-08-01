Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming: When and where to watch WCL 2025 final in India? Check PAK vs SA predicted XIs

Pakistan Champions will be aiming for their first-ever World Championship of Legends (WCL) title when they take on South Africa Champions in the final on August 2 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Pakistan had played in the final last year but were beaten by India.

However, things were different as far as the Indian Champions are concerned in WCL 2025. The defending champions won just one game in the league stage and withdrew against Pakistan twice, including the semifinal, thus helping the Men in Green get a walkover to the final.

The decision of Indian players not playing against Pakistan came after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 innocent lives on April 22. Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina were the Indian players who came out in public and expressed their views.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and South Africa have been the two unbeaten sides in the tournament. South African captain AB de Villiers has been in prolific form with two hundreds in the competition. The Proteas made their way into the summit clash with an one-run win over Australia Champions in the other semifinal.

Pakistan vs South Africa WCL 2025 final details Date: August 2

Time: 9 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston in Birmingham

Pakistan vs South Africa predicted playing XIs Pakistan Champions: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal (wk), Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal.

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk (wk), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier.

The WCL 2025 final between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on August 2. The final game will Start at 9 PM IST.

Which TV channels in India will live telecast Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions final in WCL 2025? Star Sports are the official broadcasters of WCL 2025 in India. The Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions final match will live telecast on Star Sports channels in India.