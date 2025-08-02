Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL Final LIVE Score: PAK-C win toss and opt to bat first in Birmingham

Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL LIVE Score: Pakistan Champions captain Mohammad Hafeez has won the toss and opted to bat first in the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) against South Africa Champions on Saturday at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
Both Pakistan and South Africa have been dominant throughout the WCL 2025. Pakistan entered the final with an all-win record in the league stage. The only blip in Pakistan's campaign was their two games against India Champions which the Yuvraj Singh's men refused to play.
On the other hand, South Africa's only loss in WCL 2025 came against Pakistan. The AB de Villiers-led side had defeated Australia in the semifinal to enter the summit clash for the first time.
Pakistan Champions: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal(w), Mohammad Hafeez(c), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Saeed Ajmal
South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk (wk), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier.
We are just few minutes away from the toss as Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions fight for one last time in the WCL 2025.
The Pakistan Cricket Board has banned the use of country's name in any privately-run cricket leagues. That means, Pakistan won be able to play under the name of Pakistan Champions in the next season of WCL. The development came in after India Champions refused play Pakistan Champions in WCL 2025 in light of Pahalgam attack.
The WCL 2025 final between Pakistan and South Africa can be watches live on Star Sports channels in India. For the OTT lovers, FanCode will live stream the game from 9 PM IST.
As far as South Africa are concerned, their only loss came against Pakistan. They had defeated India, England, West Indies and Australia to finish second in the points table. In the semifinal, South Africa got better of Australia to enter the final.
Pakistan have been one of the dominant sides in WCL 2025. After their opening clash with India Champions was cancelled, Pakistan defeated England, South Africa, West Indies and Australia to top the table after the league stage. Pakistan didn't had to drop a sweat in the semifinal after the India Champions withdrew.
The WCL 2025 final between Pakistan and South Africa will start at 9 PM IST at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
Hello and welcome to the final of WCL 2025 between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions in Birmingham.