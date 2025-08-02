Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL Final LIVE Score: PAK-C win toss and opt to bat first in Birmingham

Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL LIVE Score: Pakistan Champions captain Mohammad Hafeez has won the toss and opted to bat first in the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) against South Africa Champions on Saturday at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Both Pakistan and South Africa have been dominant throughout the WCL 2025. Pakistan entered the final with an all-win record in the league stage. The only blip in Pakistan's campaign was their two games against India Champions which the Yuvraj Singh's men refused to play.

On the other hand, South Africa's only loss in WCL 2025 came against Pakistan. The AB de Villiers-led side had defeated Australia in the semifinal to enter the summit clash for the first time.

Pakistan vs South Africa WCL 2025 final playing XIs

Pakistan Champions: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal(w), Mohammad Hafeez(c), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Saeed Ajmal

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk (wk), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier.