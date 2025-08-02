Subscribe

Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL Final LIVE Score: PAK-C win toss and opt to bat first in Birmingham

Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions LIVE Score: Pakistan Champions have won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa Champions in WCL final at Edgbaston in Birmingham. 

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Aug 2025, 08:27 PM IST
Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 final
Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 final (Instagram)

Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL LIVE Score: Pakistan Champions captain Mohammad Hafeez has won the toss and opted to bat first in the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) against South Africa Champions on Saturday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. 

Both Pakistan and South Africa have been dominant throughout the WCL 2025. Pakistan entered the final with an all-win record in the league stage. The only blip in Pakistan's campaign was their two games against India Champions which the Yuvraj Singh's men refused to play.

On the other hand, South Africa's only loss in WCL 2025 came against Pakistan. The AB de Villiers-led side had defeated Australia in the semifinal to enter the summit clash for the first time.    

Pakistan vs South Africa WCL 2025 final playing XIs

Pakistan Champions: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal(w), Mohammad Hafeez(c), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Saeed Ajmal

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk (wk), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier.

Follow updates here:
02 Aug 2025, 08:20 PM IST

Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL LIVE Score: Pakistan opt to bat

Pakistan Champions have won the toss and Mohammad Hafeez opted to bat first. 

02 Aug 2025, 08:19 PM IST

Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL LIVE Score: Toss coming up soon

We are just few minutes away from the toss as Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions fight for one last time in the WCL 2025. 

02 Aug 2025, 07:37 PM IST

Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL LIVE Score: PCB's strong step

The Pakistan Cricket Board has banned the use of country's name in any privately-run cricket leagues. That means, Pakistan won be able to play under the name of Pakistan Champions in the next season of WCL. The development came in after India Champions refused play Pakistan Champions in WCL 2025 in light of Pahalgam attack. 

02 Aug 2025, 07:34 PM IST

Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL LIVE Score: South Africa predicted XI

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk (wk), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier.

02 Aug 2025, 07:34 PM IST

Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL LIVE Score: Pakistan predicted XI

Pakistan Champions: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal (wk), Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal.

02 Aug 2025, 07:33 PM IST

Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL LIVE Score: Live streaming details

The WCL 2025 final between Pakistan and South Africa can be watches live on Star Sports channels in India. For the OTT lovers, FanCode will live stream the game from 9 PM IST.  

02 Aug 2025, 07:19 PM IST

Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL LIVE Score: South Africa's road to final

As far as South Africa are concerned, their only loss came against Pakistan. They had defeated India, England, West Indies and Australia to finish second in the points table. In the semifinal, South Africa got better of Australia to enter the final.  

02 Aug 2025, 07:18 PM IST

Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL LIVE Score: Pakistan's road to final

Pakistan have been one of the dominant sides in WCL 2025. After their opening clash with India Champions was cancelled, Pakistan defeated England, South Africa, West Indies and Australia to top the table after the league stage. Pakistan didn't had to drop a sweat in the semifinal after the India Champions withdrew. 

02 Aug 2025, 07:16 PM IST

Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL LIVE Score: South Africa squad

JJ Smuts, AB de Villiers(c), Morne van Wyk(w), Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Henry Davids, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Jacques Rudolph, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Imran Tahir, Albie Morkel, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Dane Vilas, Richard Levi

02 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST

Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL LIVE Score: Pakistan squad

Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Kamran Akmal (w), Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Abdul Razzaq

02 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST

Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL LIVE Score: When will the match start?

The WCL 2025 final between Pakistan and South Africa will start at 9 PM IST at Edgbaston in Birmingham. 

02 Aug 2025, 06:54 PM IST

Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL LIVE Score: Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to the final of WCL 2025 between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions in Birmingham.  

