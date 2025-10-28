Pakistan vs South Africa: When and where to first T20I as Babar Azam returns to action?

Pakistan will be looking to bounce back into form as they host South Africa in a T20I clash on Tuesday, with skipper Babar Azam set to make his return.
Having been sidelined for nearly 10 months, Azam will be looking to lead his team into making a statement after a lacklustre showing at the Asia Cup earlier this year, where Pakistan suffered a five-wicket loss to arch rivals India in the final.
South Africa, meanwhile, will head into the T20I series with a depleted squad, with several key players missing due to injuries.
Among the absentees for the Proteas will be David Miller, Gerald Coetzee, and Kwena Maphaka.
Tuesday's match is the first of three T20 matches that the Proteas will play in Pakistan, and will be crucial as both teams look to build up momentum ahead of next year's T20I World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
Pakistan: Salman Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah
South Africa: Donovan Ferreira (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqaba Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger
Total Matches Played: 24
Pakistan Wins: 12
South Africa Wins: 12
Tied/No Result: 0
The first of the three matches between Pakistan and South Africa will begin at 8.30 pm IST on Tuesday, October 28.
The first T20I match between Pakistan and South Africa will take place in Rawalpindi, at the eponymous Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The match between Pakistan and South Africa will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.
The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I match will not be livestreamed in India.
