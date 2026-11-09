Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2026 Tests live streaming: Where to watch PAK vs SL in India? Date, time in IST, venue & more

After a almost a month's gap post the ODI series, Sri Lanka return to Pakistan for a two-match Test series, starting on Monday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This series is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Placed ninth in the rankings, Pakistan are placed at the bottom of the WTC points table.

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For Sri Lanka, who are placed seventh, winning both the Test matches would help them rise in the table and further make the race for top two more interesting. A green pitch is expected for the first Test. Following a 0-3 drubbing against England in their previous series, Pakistan have since reshuffled their Test squad.

Also Read | WTC points table after BAN vs WI 1st Test: India move up as Bangladesh slip

The Babar Azam-led side added four players, including three uncapped names, in addition to ther initially named squad. Promising pace bowlers Ali Shabbir, 19, and Saqib Khan, 31, get their first chance for Pakistan, along with experienced all-rounder Aamer Jamal.

Tayyab Arif, 20, was also added after scoring 727 runs in the recently concluded domestic tournament, a Pakistan Cricket Board release said. Batter Abdullah Fazal and spinner Ali Usman have been dropped.

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Jamal, who has played nine Tests, returns to the squad after being one of seven players sent home from the disastrous tour of England in August.

On the other hand, Kusal Mendis is leading Sri Lanka, who took over the captaincy earlier this year. Experienced players Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis are also in the squad.

Also Read | Babar Azam turns to domestic cricket after 7 years amid prolonged Test form struggles

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series schedule

Date Match Time (in IST) Venue November 9-13 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 10 AM IST Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium November 17-21 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 10 AM IST Gaddafi Stadium

Where to watch PAK vs SL Tests in India? Unfortunately, no television channel in India has bought the media rights for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series, which starts on Monday (November 9). Even FanCode will also not live stream the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series. Indian viewers can still watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series on VETO app.

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka full squads Pakistan Squad: Azan Awais, Sameer Minhas, Babar Azam(c), Tayyab Arif, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Ghazi Ghori(w), Razaullah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Taha, Ali Shabbir, Mohammad Suleman, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Saad Baig, Saqib Khan

Sri Lanka Squad: Lahiru Udara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Keshara Nuwantha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Anjala Bandara, Asitha Fernando

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in