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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2026 Tests live streaming: Where to watch PAK vs SL in India? Date, time in IST, venue & more

Pakistan are hosting Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, starting on November 9. The series is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. 

Koushik Paul
Updated9 Nov 2026, 09:49 AM IST
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Pakistan's captain Babar Azam speaks during a press conference ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam speaks during a press conference ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi.(AP Photo)
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After a almost a month's gap post the ODI series, Sri Lanka return to Pakistan for a two-match Test series, starting on Monday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This series is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Placed ninth in the rankings, Pakistan are placed at the bottom of the WTC points table.

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For Sri Lanka, who are placed seventh, winning both the Test matches would help them rise in the table and further make the race for top two more interesting. A green pitch is expected for the first Test. Following a 0-3 drubbing against England in their previous series, Pakistan have since reshuffled their Test squad.

Also Read | WTC points table after BAN vs WI 1st Test: India move up as Bangladesh slip

The Babar Azam-led side added four players, including three uncapped names, in addition to ther initially named squad. Promising pace bowlers Ali Shabbir, 19, and Saqib Khan, 31, get their first chance for Pakistan, along with experienced all-rounder Aamer Jamal.

Tayyab Arif, 20, was also added after scoring 727 runs in the recently concluded domestic tournament, a Pakistan Cricket Board release said. Batter Abdullah Fazal and spinner Ali Usman have been dropped.

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Jamal, who has played nine Tests, returns to the squad after being one of seven players sent home from the disastrous tour of England in August.

On the other hand, Kusal Mendis is leading Sri Lanka, who took over the captaincy earlier this year. Experienced players Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis are also in the squad.

Also Read | Babar Azam turns to domestic cricket after 7 years amid prolonged Test form struggles

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series schedule

DateMatchTime (in IST)Venue
November 9-13Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test10 AM ISTRawalpindi Cricket Stadium
November 17-21Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test10 AM ISTGaddafi Stadium

Where to watch PAK vs SL Tests in India?

Unfortunately, no television channel in India has bought the media rights for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series, which starts on Monday (November 9). Even FanCode will also not live stream the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series. Indian viewers can still watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series on VETO app.

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka full squads

Pakistan Squad: Azan Awais, Sameer Minhas, Babar Azam(c), Tayyab Arif, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Ghazi Ghori(w), Razaullah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Taha, Ali Shabbir, Mohammad Suleman, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Saad Baig, Saqib Khan

Also Read | Babar Azam called a ‘dummy captain’ after Pakistan make 7 changes in Test squad

Sri Lanka Squad: Lahiru Udara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Keshara Nuwantha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Anjala Bandara, Asitha Fernando

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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