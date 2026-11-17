Pakistan have sent Sri Lanka to bat in the second Test on Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The two-match series, which is part of World Test Championship (WTC), is tied after the drawn first Test at the same venue. The second Test initially scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium but was relocated because of increased levels of smog in Lahore.

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Pakistan have dropped spin all-rounder Arafat Minhas, who was one of the four Pakistan players on debut in the first Test and made a half-century in the first innings. Pakistan are placed at the bottom of the WTC 2025-27 cycle, winning only two of the 10 Test matches.

Sri Lanka are at No. 7 with one win, two losses and four draws.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test toss report Pakistan captain Babar Azam have won the toss and opted to bowl at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both the teams have made one change each. Sri Lanka have brought in Prabath Jayasuriya, replacing Dilshan Madushanka. For Pakistan, the hosts have included Aamer Jamal in the playing XI, leaving out Arafat Minhas.

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What did the captain's say? Babar revealed that light grass on the pitch prompted him to bowl first after winning the toss. “We will bowl first. There is some grass on the pitch, and it looks similar to the previous pitch. So, we will try to make the most of the first hour. We planned accordingly and decided to go with four fast bowlers so that we can dominate the game,” Babar said at the toss.

Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis sounded happy to bat first. “Happy to bat first, but I was ready for the bowl first. Anyway, we have to play a little bit positive cricket, batting first. I think everyone's ready to bat first,” Mendis said. Compared to last week, a little bit slow and a little bit movement is there. I hope the guys know how to play in the first couple of hours, then I think we have to play very good batting in the first session."

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Where to watch PAK vs SL 2nd Test in India? Unfortunately, no TV channel has bought the broadcast rights of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series in India. But the Indian fans can still watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka second Test on Veto App.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test playing XIs Pakistan: Azan Awais, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Ghazi Ghori(w), Aamer Jamal, Razaullah, Saqib Khan, Mohammad Abbas

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sonal Dinusha, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in