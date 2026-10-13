PAK vs SL Live Score, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka opt to field in Rawalpindi after Kusal Mendis wins toss in dead rubber

Pakistan national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis have won the toss and have opted to field in the third T20I against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The third and final T20I is certainly a dead rubber after Pakistan won the first two games.
Unfortunately, no television channel will telecast the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in India. Live streaming of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be available on VETO OTT platform.
Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Sineth Jayawardena, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Binura Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan(c), Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay(w), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Salman Mirza, Sufyan Moqim
Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis has won the toss and opted to bowl first in Rawalpindi. Pakistan have won the series already, winning the first two games.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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