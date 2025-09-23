Pakistan vs Sri Lanka AI prediction: Salman Ali Agha’s boys will pack their bags after this Asia Cup 2025 cricket match

Pakistan and Sri Lanka face off today in a must-win Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both sides are under pressure after defeats in their opening games.

Advertisement

Pakistan, captained by Salman Ali Agha, could not defend 172 against India on September 21. Sri Lanka, helmed by Charith Asalanka, suffered a 4-wicket loss to Bangladesh.

With India and Bangladesh leading the points table, a loss here could mean elimination. The loser of the PAK vs SL match may need miracles to reach the September 28 final.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Pakistan and Sri Lanka share a fierce T20I rivalry, having clashed 23 times so far. Pakistan hold a slight edge with 13 wins while Sri Lanka have won 10.

However, recent history favours Sri Lanka. They defeated Pakistan in their last 5 T20 meetings, including the Asia Cup 2022 final, where Sri Lanka triumphed by 23 runs. Earlier in the same tournament, Sri Lanka chased down Pakistan’s 121 with 5 wickets to spare.

Advertisement

In 2019, Sri Lanka won a T20I series 3-0 in Lahore, securing victories by 64, 35 and 13 runs. This recent dominance shows Sri Lanka’s ability to handle Pakistan’s bowling attack effectively while exploiting their batting collapses.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka AI predictions Grok backs Sri Lanka to beat Pakistan by 8-10 runs (or 4 wickets if chasing).

“Pakistan's batting fragility (collapsed to 172 vs IND) could unravel again against pace up top (Chameera-Thushara) and spin in the middle,” according to the AI tool.

“That said, if Shaheen and Rauf fire early, PAK's desperation could flip the script. Expect fireworks either way,” Grok added.

Also Read | Only way to beat India: Imran Khan asks Asim Munir to open batting for Pakistan

According to Perplexity AI, today’s Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash in the Asia Cup 2025 is almost a knockout battle. Analysts and AI predictions give Sri Lanka a slight edge.

Advertisement

“Sri Lanka are slight favourites. Experts predict Sri Lanka win by 5–7 wickets if chasing or by 20–30 runs if they bat first. However, if Pakistan’s top order fires and their bowlers strike early, they still have an outside chance,” the AI chatbot predicted.

According to ChatGPT, Sri Lanka look “marginally ahead”. It advises Pakistan to show “composure under pressure”.

“I predict Sri Lanka will win this match, but it will be close—maybe by 20-30 runs if they bat first or by chasing with a few balls to spare,” it added.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: How to watch it online? Fans can watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka encounter in the Asia Cup 2025 on the SonyLIV app and its website. The match starts at 8 PM (India time). The match is also available on the OTTplay app.