Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Updates: Kamindu Mendis' fifty takes Lanka to 133/8; Pakistan need 134 runs

Kamindu Mendis scored a hard-fought 50 to take a wobbly Sri Lanka to 133/8 in their Asia Cup Super Four match against Pakistan on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. Shaheen Afridi (3/28) and Hussain Talat (2/18) struck twice each to leave Sri Lanka tottering at 80/6 at one stage, but Mendis’ 44-ball knock which included three fours and two sixes saved the blushes.

Afridi took two wickets upfront to put Sri Lanka under pressure but it was Talat who gave Pakistan the command of the contest with dismissals of Charith Asalanka (20) and Dasun Shanaka (0) in the eighth over.

Opting to bowl first, Pakistan were off to a flying start after Shaheen dismissed Kusal Mendis for a golden duck on the second ball of the match. Pathum Nissanka, who has been Sri Lanka's best batter so far in this tournament, followed suit in the third over, before Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka tried to revive the Islanders with a 25-run stand.

Sri Lanka's biggest setback came in the eighth over when they lost Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka in consecutive deliverie. Wanindu Hasaranga too departed soon leaving the team at 80/6 in the 13th over. Earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

While Pakistan remained unchanged, Sri Lanka made two changes. Dunith Wellalage and Matheesha Pathirana made way for Maheesh Theekshana and Chamika Karunaratne. “Matheesha Pathirana is unwell and will not be available for selection for today’s game against Pakistan,” a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket read on the match day.

“He did not take part in team practice sessions during the last two days and is currently under medical treatment,” it further added.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka playing XIs Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara