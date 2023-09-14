comScore
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates: 'Do or die' for Pak, SL; winner to play India in final
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates: ‘Do or die’ for Pak, SL; winner to play India in final

1 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Livemint

Pak vs SL Live Updates: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play a virtual semi-final on September 14 to get a place in the final of the Asia Cup 2023. The winner of this match will play India on September 17.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play a virtual semi-final of the Asia Cup 2023Premium
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play a virtual semi-final of the Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates: On September 14, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to clash, and the victor will have the honour of facing India in the final of the Asia Cup 2023. However, it's not just the teams drawing attention; Colombo's erratic weather is also in the spotlight.

The two sides have a history of 155 matches against each other, with Pakistan emerging victorious 92 times and Sri Lanka 58 times. A single match has concluded in a draw.

Intermittent thunderstorms are forecasted, threatening to disrupt the match at various intervals. With a 96% cloud cover anticipated, rain is likely at 9 AM, 2 PM, 5 PM, and 8 PM local time.

Colombo's unpredictable weather could significantly affect the virtual semi-final. Given that rain has already marred most games in the Super Four stage, this poses a rising issue for both teams. For instance, the match between India and Pakistan required an extra day, while the game featuring Sri Lanka and India experienced a brief halt.

Check LIVE updates here.

 

14 Sep 2023, 11:06:14 AM IST

Pak vs SL Live: How to watch

Tune into the Star Sports Network for live broadcast. Disney+ Hotstar offers free live-streaming for those who prefer the digital experience.

14 Sep 2023, 11:06:14 AM IST

Pak vs SL Live: Premadasa again

The Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will kick off on September 14 at 3 PM (India time) at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

14 Sep 2023, 11:06:14 AM IST

Pak vs SL Live: Continual downpours

Ongoing downpours for the last five days have left the field in need of significant preparation before it's fit for play. Nonetheless, the stadium's top-notch drainage system provides a sliver of optimism.

