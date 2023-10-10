Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: Hyderabad is in for a treat as Pakistan and Sri Lanka, two former world champions, lock horns in the ICC World Cup 2023. The city's weather conditions, coupled with its famed cricket pitch, have always offered an intriguing play between batsmen and bowlers.
In their famous rivalry, covering 156 One Day International (ODI) matches, Pakistan boast an impressive track record with 92 wins. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has earned 59 victories. But, it's the World Cup stats that raise eyebrows: out of their eight encounters in the tournament's past, Sri Lanka haven’t managed to outpace Pakistan even once. Seven matches tilted in favour of Pakistan and one ended in a gripping tie.
Given the weight of history, Sri Lanka's recent loss against South Africa – despite a commendable chase of 326 runs – might be playing on their thoughts. South Africa's mammoth score of 428 surely set the bar high early in the event. Conversely, Pakistan began their campaign with a convincing 81-run win over the Netherlands, positioning themselves as formidable contenders.
As for today's duel in Hyderabad, fast bowlers are expected to relish the initial overs. Seamers and swingers might be the showstoppers initially, but as the day progresses, spin wizards will likely control the match’s tempo. The expansive outfield of Hyderabad's stadium promises to challenge the players. Batsmen, especially during the second innings, will have ample opportunity to take control, pushing for swift runs and converting ones into twos.
However, nature might just throw a slight curveball. The skies over Hyderabad are painted with clouds, suggesting a possible, albeit minor, hiccup in play. But, as per AccuWeather's forecast, rain's chance stands at a mere 2%.
Pakistan Probable XI:
Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.
Sri Lanka Probable XI:
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka.
If Pakistan manage to defeat Sri Lanka, it is likely to reclaim its position as the world's number 1 team. In all probability, Pakistan will face India on October 14 as the top-ranked ODI side in the world. But, to get to that, Babar Azam's boys will have to move past Sri Lankan Lions. And, that is not an easy task.
The numero uno ODI team in the world at the moment is India, with 5,085 points and 116 ratings. Pakistan, on the other hand, have 3,227 points and 115 ratings.
Pakistan have won three of their last five matches whereas Sri Lanka have lost three of their last five. Most importantly, Pakistan are coming to this match with an emphatic win against Afghanistan while Lanka are coming with a crushing defeat against South Africa.
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match at Hyderabad will start at 2 PM. The toss will take place half an hour before the start of the game.
