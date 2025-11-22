Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs SL T20I in India on TV & online? Get predicted XIs

Sri Lanka are yet to win a match in the ongoing T20I tri-series. The Dasun Shanaka-led side have lost to Zimbabwe by 67 runs in their campaign opener. Pakistan have won against Zimbabwe in the curtain raiser.

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka in action during the tri-series.(AP)

Sri Lanka would be hoping to get on the points table when the Dasun Shanaka-led side take on Pakistan in the third match of the ongoing T20I tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. With both Pakistan and Zimbabwe have registered one win each, Sri Lanka are the only team without a victory so far in this series.

Sri Lanka are coming into this match with a loss against Zimbabwe in their first game. Chasing 162 runs, the Lankans were bundled out for just 95 runs, with Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa being the only two batters with double digits while rest of his teammates dismissed for single digits.

On the other hand, Pakistan had beaten Zimbabwe in the series opener by five wickets with Fakhar Zaman top-scoring with 44 runs while Usman Khan scored 37 runs. For the unknown, Zimbabwe wasn't a part of the tri-series initially. They were added after Afghanistan withdrew.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I match details

Date: November 22

Time: 6:30 PM IST | 6 PM local time

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on Indian TV?

Unfortunately, no Indian television channel has got the broadcast rights for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025. This is probably due to the strained relationship between India and Pakistan in recent times, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite that, fans in India can tune into Sports TV YouTube channel for live streaming.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live streaming outside India

  • Pakistan - PTV Sports, live-streaming on PCB platforms
  • North America - Willow TV
  • South East Asia - Cricbuzz & Astro
  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
  • Sri Lanka - Dialog TV & Supreme TV
  • Bangladesh - T Sports & Tapmad

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I predicted playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara

