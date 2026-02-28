Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: What are Pakistan's exact NRR requirements for semis qualification?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: After being helped massively by England, Pakistan are seeking a commanding win over already-eliminated Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 clash in Group 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. England have already cemented their place in the semifinals with three wins.

While Sri Lanka are playing for pride, the situation is very tricky for Pakistan. With just one point from two games, Pakistan need to win big against Sri Lanka to surpass New Zealand on NRR and book a semifinal spot. A win today will put Pakistan with New Zealand on level at three points.

What's Pakistan's exact NRR requirement?

Scenario 1: If Pakistan bat first, Salman Agha's side need to win by 65 runs or more.

Scenario 2: In case Pakistan are chasing a total, the Men in Green need to win the match within 12.4 overs.

Scenario 3: In case there is a rain washout in Pallekele, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will share a point each. It won't be enough for Pakistan as they would not be able to surpass New Zealand's three points.

Pakistan national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head in T20Is

In T20Is, Pakistan enjoy a 17-12 head-to-head advantage over Sri Lanka. In the T20 World Cups, however, Sri Lanka have not left an inch for Pakistan, winning two and losing two and will be facing each other after 14 years at this tournament. In T20 World Cups, Pakistan first met Sri Lanka in the 2007 edition before meeting twice in the 2009 (including the final). Their last meeting at the global stage in the shortest format came in 2012.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka probable XIs

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dushan Hemantha, Kamindu Mendis, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Tariq.

