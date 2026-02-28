Subscribe

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: What are Pakistan's exact NRR requirements for semis qualification?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: A win against Sri Lanka will not simply help Pakistan to qualify for the semifinals. Instead, the Men in Green will have to win by a certain margin in Pallekele.

Koushik Paul
Updated28 Feb 2026, 04:40:56 PM IST
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Pakistan have been set a specific criteria to qualify for semis.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Pakistan have been set a specific criteria to qualify for semis. (AP)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: After being helped massively by England, Pakistan are seeking a commanding win over already-eliminated Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 clash in Group 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. England have already cemented their place in the semifinals with three wins.

While Sri Lanka are playing for pride, the situation is very tricky for Pakistan. With just one point from two games, Pakistan need to win big against Sri Lanka to surpass New Zealand on NRR and book a semifinal spot. A win today will put Pakistan with New Zealand on level at three points.

What's Pakistan's exact NRR requirement?

Scenario 1: If Pakistan bat first, Salman Agha's side need to win by 65 runs or more.

Scenario 2: In case Pakistan are chasing a total, the Men in Green need to win the match within 12.4 overs.

Scenario 3: In case there is a rain washout in Pallekele, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will share a point each. It won't be enough for Pakistan as they would not be able to surpass New Zealand's three points.

Pakistan national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head in T20Is

In T20Is, Pakistan enjoy a 17-12 head-to-head advantage over Sri Lanka. In the T20 World Cups, however, Sri Lanka have not left an inch for Pakistan, winning two and losing two and will be facing each other after 14 years at this tournament. In T20 World Cups, Pakistan first met Sri Lanka in the 2007 edition before meeting twice in the 2009 (including the final). Their last meeting at the global stage in the shortest format came in 2012.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka probable XIs

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dushan Hemantha, Kamindu Mendis, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Tariq.

Catch the live action of the T20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table.

Follow updates here:
28 Feb 2026, 04:39:05 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: What's Pakistan's exact NRR requirement?

28 Feb 2026, 04:38:39 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: What does Pakistan need to do?

A win for New Zealand against England would have settled the score yesterday itself. But with England snatching a win from the jaws of New Zealand, it has further complicated things. At present, New Zealand are placed second with three points. If Pakistan win today, they will be level on three points. In that case, NRR will come into play. But Pakistan can still make it to the semifinals if they meet certain requirements. Here's a detailed report.

28 Feb 2026, 04:32:18 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Pakistan probable XI

28 Feb 2026, 04:31:57 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Sri Lanka probable XI

28 Feb 2026, 04:31:34 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Head-to-head record

28 Feb 2026, 04:31:04 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: How have Pakistan fared so far?

For Pakistan, this is the second time they are facing such situation in this T20 World Cup. After losing to India, Pakistan were on the brink of a group stage exit until they won big against Namibia. In the Super 8 stage, Pakistan were greeted with a rain washout against New Zealand while they lost to England, thanks to Harry Brook's injury. Today, Pakistan need not only win but also by a certain margin to book a semifinal spot.

28 Feb 2026, 04:28:11 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: How have Sri Lanka fared in this World Cup?

For Sri Lanka, the tournament is over after they lost both of their Super 8 games. For a team, that won the first three games to qualify for the Super 8 stage, its a stark contrast to how they have fallen down in their last two games. Not only the Lankans play for pride today, but a finish with a win would also dask Pakistan hopes.

28 Feb 2026, 04:08:16 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final Group 2 encounter in Super 8 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

