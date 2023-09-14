Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: What happens if today's match is cancelled? All scenarios explained1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 03:48 PM IST
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Virtual semi-final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan likely to be affected by heavy rainfall. India already qualified for final.
The virtual semi-final between co-hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan which is going to be played today is likely to witness rain playing its part as weathermen have predicted heavy rainfall on 14 September. India by virtue of beating both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have already qualified for the final and are waiting for the winner of this game to face them on the summit clash on Sunday.