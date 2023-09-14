Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Virtual semi-final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan likely to be affected by heavy rainfall. India already qualified for final.

The virtual semi-final between co-hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan which is going to be played today is likely to witness rain playing its part as weathermen have predicted heavy rainfall on 14 September. India by virtue of beating both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have already qualified for the final and are waiting for the winner of this game to face them on the summit clash on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, if the match gets washed out and there is no result it is very much likely that Sri Lanka will play against india. Both Paksitan and Sri Lanka are on two points each, however, if the match is washed out, Sri Lanka will qualify for the summit clash owing to a better Net Run Rate. Sri Lanka has a net run rate of -0.200 whereas Pakistan after their heavy defeat against India has a net run rate of -1.892.

Alsor Read: Pak vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile , India face a "problem of plenty" in their bowling stocks ahead of Sunday's Asia Cup final and the ODI World Cup starting next month, coach Paras Mhambrey said.

India booked their place in the final after wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with their bowlers excelling in both matches. Rohit Sharma's side bowled out Pakistan for 128.

"A problem of plenty is always good, we have four quality bowlers out there, we have great options," bowling coach Mhambrey said Thursday of a pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and also boasting Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. There is also all-rounder Hardik Pandya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}