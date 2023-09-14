Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Pakistan and Sri Lanka face off in a crucial cricket match, but the unpredictable weather in Colombo is a concern.
Pakistan will go head-to-head with Sri Lanka on September 14. While the winner will earn the privilege of battling India in the Asia Cup 2023 finale, it's not just the teams that are under scrutiny. The unpredictable weather of Colombo is gaining as much attention as the players.