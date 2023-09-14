comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 14 2023 10:57:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.95 2.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 599.35 0.49%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 439.7 0.88%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.3 0.04%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.55 0.26%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details
Back

Pakistan will go head-to-head with Sri Lanka on September 14. While the winner will earn the privilege of battling India in the Asia Cup 2023 finale, it's not just the teams that are under scrutiny. The unpredictable weather of Colombo is gaining as much attention as the players.

These two teams have played against each other 155 times. Pakistan won 92 times while Sri Lanka won 58 times. There was only one occasion when the match ended in a tie.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Can Pakistan still qualify for final against India? All scenarios explained

The match, according to Accuweather's forecast, is likely to be interrupted multiple times due to predicted thunderstorms. With 96% cloud cover expected, the day appears to be packed with rain at 9 AM, 2 PM, 5 PM, and even at 8 PM local time.

The Colombo weather, known for its sudden changes, may particularly impact the virtual semi-final. With almost every match in the Super Four stage already dampened by rain, it's a growing concern for both teams. For example, India's clash against Pakistan needed a reserve day while Sri Lanka's face-off with India had a brief pause.

The R Premadasa Stadium’s ground staff will have their work cut out for them. Continuous rainfall over the past five days means the pitch requires considerable time to get ready for play. However, the stadium boasts an excellent drainage system, offering a glimmer of hope.

Pak vs SL: What if there’s no match due to rain?

If the game is abandoned because of rain, the Super Four stage would end in a deadlock with both teams accumulating three points each. However, due to a higher net run rate—largely untouched because of their loss to India—Sri Lanka would advance to the final. Pakistan's net run rate took a hit owing to their significant 228-run defeat against India.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board officials under scanner for visiting Colombo casino

In the worst-case scenario, if rain persists, the umpires and the match referee may be inclined to conduct a shortened 20-over game. While the afternoon is predicted to have decreased chances of rainfall, the skies may open up again post 8 PM.

Pak vs SL Super Four match: Where, when and how to watch

The Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will kick off on September 14 at 3 PM (India time) at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. If you're planning to catch the action from the comfort of your home, tune into the Star Sports Network for live broadcast. Disney+ Hotstar offers free live-streaming for those who prefer the digital experience.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 10:10 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App