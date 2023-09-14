Pakistan and Sri Lanka face off in a crucial cricket match, but the unpredictable weather in Colombo is a concern.

Pakistan will go head-to-head with Sri Lanka on September 14. While the winner will earn the privilege of battling India in the Asia Cup 2023 finale, it's not just the teams that are under scrutiny. The unpredictable weather of Colombo is gaining as much attention as the players. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These two teams have played against each other 155 times. Pakistan won 92 times while Sri Lanka won 58 times. There was only one occasion when the match ended in a tie.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Can Pakistan still qualify for final against India? All scenarios explained The match, according to Accuweather's forecast, is likely to be interrupted multiple times due to predicted thunderstorms. With 96% cloud cover expected, the day appears to be packed with rain at 9 AM, 2 PM, 5 PM, and even at 8 PM local time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Colombo weather, known for its sudden changes, may particularly impact the virtual semi-final. With almost every match in the Super Four stage already dampened by rain, it's a growing concern for both teams. For example, India's clash against Pakistan needed a reserve day while Sri Lanka's face-off with India had a brief pause.

The R Premadasa Stadium’s ground staff will have their work cut out for them. Continuous rainfall over the past five days means the pitch requires considerable time to get ready for play. However, the stadium boasts an excellent drainage system, offering a glimmer of hope.

Pak vs SL: What if there’s no match due to rain? If the game is abandoned because of rain, the Super Four stage would end in a deadlock with both teams accumulating three points each. However, due to a higher net run rate—largely untouched because of their loss to India—Sri Lanka would advance to the final. Pakistan's net run rate took a hit owing to their significant 228-run defeat against India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board officials under scanner for visiting Colombo casino In the worst-case scenario, if rain persists, the umpires and the match referee may be inclined to conduct a shortened 20-over game. While the afternoon is predicted to have decreased chances of rainfall, the skies may open up again post 8 PM.