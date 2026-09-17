Pakistan vs Thailand: Fatima Sana leads PAK in Asian Games quarter-finals; check playing XIs of both teams

Pakistan Women have confirmed their playing XI for their Asian Games 2026 quarter-final against Thailand at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, with skipper Fatima Sana leading the side. Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first.

The match has been reduced to a 11 overs game due to a wet outfield. Earlier on Thursday, the first quarter-final between Bangladesh and China was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield.

Bangladesh qualified for the semi-finals by virtue of being the higher-ranked side against China, and will face either India or Japan in the last-four.

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On Friday, Malaysia will face Sri Lanka, whereas India will take on hosts Japan in the other two quarter-finals.

Pakistan have made Gull Feroza their wicketkeeper for the contest, while Shawaal Zulfiqar and Ayesha Zafar form part of the top order. The side also features experienced all-rounders Aliya Riaz and Tuba Hassan, along with left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu.

Pakistan vs Thailand playing XIs Pakistan Women: Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza (wk), Ayesha Zafar, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Umm-e-Hani, Tasmia Rubab, Eman Naseer.

Thailand Women: Natthakan Chantham, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Nannaphat Chaihan, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong.

Pakistan's confirmed XI begins with Shawaal Zulfiqar and Gull Feroza, with Feroza also handling wicketkeeping duties. Ayesha Zafar is the other specialist batter in the top order before captain Fatima Sana comes into the middle order.

Eyman Fatima and Aliya Riaz add further batting depth, while Tuba Hassan provides another all-round option. Pakistan's bowling group includes Nashra Sandhu, Umm-e-Hani, Tasmia Rubab and Eman Naseer.

The combination gives Pakistan a mix of spin and pace options, with the side also having several players capable of contributing with the bat. Fatima Sana's role will be particularly important given her dual responsibility as captain and all-rounder.

Chaiwai's leadership will be central to Thailand's campaign, while Chantham provides experience at the top of the order. Koncharoenkai's wicketkeeping also gives Thailand an additional experienced presence behind the stumps.

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Last time when the two teams faced off The two sides also met during the group stage of the 2026 Women's Asia Cup in Dubai, where Pakistan recorded a 35-run victory over Thailand. However, the Asian Games fixture presents a different setting, with a place in the next stage at stake.

Pakistan have won gold in the women's cricket competition at the Asian Games twice so far. They first won it in 2010 when they defeated Bangladesh by 10 wickets in China's Guangzhou.