Pakistan vs Thailand: Fatima Sana leads PAK in Asian Games quarter-finals; check playing XIs of both teams

Pakistan Women have confirmed their playing XI for their Asian Games 2026 quarter-final against Thailand at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, with skipper Fatima Sana leading the side. Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first.

The match has been reduced to a 11 overs game due to a wet outfield. Earlier on Thursday, the first quarter-final between Bangladesh and China was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield.

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Bangladesh qualified for the semi-finals by virtue of being the higher-ranked side against China, and will face either India or Japan in the last-four.

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On Friday, Malaysia will face Sri Lanka, whereas India will take on hosts Japan in the other two quarter-finals.

Pakistan have made Gull Feroza their wicketkeeper for the contest, while Shawaal Zulfiqar and Ayesha Zafar form part of the top order. The side also features experienced all-rounders Aliya Riaz and Tuba Hassan, along with left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu.

Pakistan vs Thailand playing XIs Pakistan Women: Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza (wk), Ayesha Zafar, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Umm-e-Hani, Tasmia Rubab, Eman Naseer.

Thailand Women: Natthakan Chantham, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Nannaphat Chaihan, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong.

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Pakistan's confirmed XI begins with Shawaal Zulfiqar and Gull Feroza, with Feroza also handling wicketkeeping duties. Ayesha Zafar is the other specialist batter in the top order before captain Fatima Sana comes into the middle order.

Eyman Fatima and Aliya Riaz add further batting depth, while Tuba Hassan provides another all-round option. Pakistan's bowling group includes Nashra Sandhu, Umm-e-Hani, Tasmia Rubab and Eman Naseer.

The combination gives Pakistan a mix of spin and pace options, with the side also having several players capable of contributing with the bat. Fatima Sana's role will be particularly important given her dual responsibility as captain and all-rounder.

Chaiwai's leadership will be central to Thailand's campaign, while Chantham provides experience at the top of the order. Koncharoenkai's wicketkeeping also gives Thailand an additional experienced presence behind the stumps.

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Last time when the two teams faced off The two sides also met during the group stage of the 2026 Women's Asia Cup in Dubai, where Pakistan recorded a 35-run victory over Thailand. However, the Asian Games fixture presents a different setting, with a place in the next stage at stake.

Pakistan have won gold in the women's cricket competition at the Asian Games twice so far. They first won it in 2010 when they defeated Bangladesh by 10 wickets in China's Guangzhou.

They won gold once again in 2014 in South Korea's Incheon, when they defeated Bangladesh once again in the final. This time, they defeated Bangladesh by four runs in a rain-affected match.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.