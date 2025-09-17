Pakistan vs UAE: Andy Pycroft remains match referee; ‘No one takes PCB seriously,’ social media erupts

Despite Pakistan’s official complaints, Andy Pycroft remained the match referee for the PAK vs UAE match at the Asia Cup 2025. And, social media is having a field day.

A Twitter (now X) user shared a satirical take on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s reported protest during the Asia Cup 2025. According to the post, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened that Pakistan would not play against the UAE and would even boycott the tournament unless referee Andy Pycroft was removed.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) refused, saying Pycroft would stay. The PCB then declared they would not play, to which the ICC responded that a boycott would cost them $16 million ( ₹140 crore).

"The PCB backed down with the line: 'Khuda Ka Khauf Karein Bhaijaan (Fear the Almighty, brother), we will play the match',” the user quipped.

“Andy Pycroft — the man, the myth, the legend standing at the toss. A day without humiliation is a day wasted for P***,” wrote another user.

Another user wrote, “Andy Pycroft owns Pakistan cricket team. The man, The myth, The legend.”

“After all the drama of boycott by PCB, still Andy Pycroft remains the match referee. So this means, no one takes PCB seriously, not even ICC and ACC,” came from another.

“Unmoved. Unshaken. Andy Pycroft. Koi baal bhi baka nahi kar sakta (No one can even touch a hair),” quipped another user while sharing a photo of the bald man.

“Andy Pycroft stays as match referee. Pakistan backs down, no boycott. Once again, Jay Shah supremacy,” posted another.

What’s the Andy Pycroft controversy? On September 15, the PCB demanded the “immediate removal” of match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup 2025. The Pakistan board accused him of breaching the ICC code of conduct.

This was India and Pakistan’s first match since the Pahalgam attack and India’s Operation Sindoor in May. After the India vs Pakistan match, Indian players did not shake hands with Pakistan, yet Pycroft took no action, PCB claimed.

Pakistan skipped a post-match TV interview with Sanjay Manjrekar. Pakistan coach Mike Hesson said this decision was a “follow-on effect”.