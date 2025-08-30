Pakistan vs UAE Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch 2nd T20I, date, venue; Check PAK vs UAE probable XIs

Having beaten Afghanistan a night ago by 39 runs, Pakistan would like to keep their winning momentum in the ongoing T20I tri-series when the Men in Green take on hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah on Saturday (August 30). The Pakistan vs UAE match starts on 8:30 PM IST.

Serving as a preparation for the upcoming Asia cup 2025, Pakistan started on a brighter note with their captain leading from the front with an unbeaten half century against Afghanistan in the tournament opener.

In bowling, Haris Rauf led the charge with four scalps while the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz and Sufiyan Muqeem accounted for two wickets each. On the other hand, UAE will take confidence from their historic series win over Bangladesh recently to upset Pakistan.

All the teams in the series will play other teams twice in round robin format before the top two advancing into the final on September 7. Both UAE and Pakistan are in the same group with India and Oman in the Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistan vs UAE 2nd T20I match details Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Date: August 30

Pakistan vs UAE T20I head-to-head Despite Pakistan playing so much cricket in the middle east, the Men in Green have played just a solitary T20I against UAE in the shortest format in 2016. The clash, which was also a part of Asia Cup, was won by Pakistan.

Pakistan vs UAE predicted playing XIs Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

UAE: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Ethan D'Souza, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Farooq

