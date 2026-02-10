Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Pakistan eye revenge in Colombo, USA's Jasdeep Singh ruled out with injury

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: After a lucky escape against Netherlands, Pakistan will be eyeing a revenge on Monday in Colombo when they take on United States of America (USA) in a Group B clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club. It was the loss against USA, that played a big part in Pakistan's group stage exit in the 2024 edition.

Against Netherlands, Pakistan were staring at an upset loss, before Faheem Ashraf's 24 runs in an over rescued the Men in Green. On the other hand, USA are coming after a spirited show against India where Suryakumar Yadav made all the difference. Inspired by the 2024 show, USA would be looking to bring their campaign back on track.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam's form will be the biggest concern for Pakistan in the middle-order. For USA, their batters will also need to pull up the socks.

Pakistan vs USA head-to-head in T20Is

Pakistan have met USA only once in the shortest format of the game during the last edition of the T20 World Cup in New York. After the match ended in a tie, USA prevailed over 2009 champions with a Super Over win.

Pakistan vs USA live streaming in India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India. The Pakistan vs USA clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 7PM IST. Live streaming of Pakistan vs USA will be available on JioStar app and website.

Pakistan vs USA predicted playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.

USA: Andries Gous (wk), Monank Patel (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar.

