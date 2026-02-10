Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Pakistan eye revenge in Colombo, USA's Jasdeep Singh ruled out with injury

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: After a lucky escape against Netherlands, Pakistan will be eyeing a revenge on Monday in Colombo when they take on United States of America (USA) in a Group B clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club. It was the loss against USA, that played a big part in Pakistan's group stage exit in the 2024 edition.
Against Netherlands, Pakistan were staring at an upset loss, before Faheem Ashraf's 24 runs in an over rescued the Men in Green. On the other hand, USA are coming after a spirited show against India where Suryakumar Yadav made all the difference. Inspired by the 2024 show, USA would be looking to bring their campaign back on track.
Pakistan national cricket team vs United States national cricket team
Meanwhile, Babar Azam's form will be the biggest concern for Pakistan in the middle-order. For USA, their batters will also need to pull up the socks.
Pakistan have met USA only once in the shortest format of the game during the last edition of the T20 World Cup in New York. After the match ended in a tie, USA prevailed over 2009 champions with a Super Over win.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India. The Pakistan vs USA clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 7PM IST. Live streaming of Pakistan vs USA will be available on JioStar app and website.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.
USA: Andries Gous (wk), Monank Patel (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar.
Not just Jasdeep Singh, USA might also miss pacer Ali Khan against Pakistan. The right-arm pacer seems to have hurt his hamstring while fielding against India at the Wankhede Stadium.
In an old interview, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif had predicted that Pakistan will lose to USA in the 2026 T20 World Cup. The video dates back to August 25, 2024. Will USA be able to beat Pakistan agan?
USA suffered a major setback yesterday after vice-captain Jasdeep Singh was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury. The injury happened during USA's final warm-up game against New Zealand. Jasdeep dived to take a catch off Devon Conway but landed on his right shoulder badly. He was immediately take to the hospital for treatment. Jasdeep didn't play against USA as well.
Meanwhile, USA have announced Ehsan Adil as a replacement for Jasdeep. Notably, Adil is a former Pakistan cricketer who switched countries in 2022. He has played three Test and six ODIs for Pakistan and was a part of Pakistan's 2015 World Cup squad. Adil is yet to make his debut for USA.
One of the major concerns for Pakistan is the batting form of Babar Azam. The former captain has been struggling with his form in the lead up to the tournament. In the BBL, Babar could only score 202 runs in 11 matches. Against Netherlands, Babar was dismissed for just 24, adding to his woes.
A lot of things have been going on in Pakistan cricket in the last few days. After the Pakistan government decided against playing the India clash, after several round of meetings, between the PCB, the ICC with BCB also in attendance, the Pakistan govt finally withdrew their decision to boycott. That means, the India vs Pakistan clash will go ahead on February 15 in Colombo.
On the other hand, USA had put India on the mat until captain Suryalumar Yadav played a match-defining innings, which helped India to score 161/9. In reply, USA batters weren't able to handle the Indian pace attack.
Pakistan survived a scare against Netherlands in their opener. Chasing 148 to win, Pakistan were in a spot of bother with seven wickets down and three wickets hand. It was Faheem Ashraf, whose 24 runs in the penultimate over, won Pakistan the game.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pakistan vs USA Group A clash in Colombo.