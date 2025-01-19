Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pakistan score after 38 overs is 132/6

Day 2 Highlights :
- Fog: Pakistan 143/4 in 41.3 overs
- 5th wkt Partnership: 102 off 173 balls between M Rizwan (56) and S Shakeel (45)
- Pakistan 151/4 in 42.4 overs
- Drinks: Pakistan 187/4 in 57.0 overs
- Pakistan 200/6 in 61.2 overs
- Referral 4 (61.4 ovs): West Indies against M Rizwan (LBW) Successful (PAK: 2, WI: 2)
- Pakistan 200/8: M Rizwan lbw b K Sinclair 71(133)
- Innings Break: Pakistan 230/10 in 68.5 overs
- Lunch: Pakistan 230/10 in 68.5 overs
- Referral 1 (5.2 ovs): Pakistan against J Greaves (LBW) Retained (PAK: 3, WI: 3)
- Referral 2 (11.2 ovs): T Imlach against Pakistan (LBW) Retained (PAK: 3, WI: 3)
- West Indies 42/6: T Imlach lbw b N Ali 6(6)
- West Indies 50/6 in 12.4 overs
- Referral 3 (13.5 ovs): A Athanaze against Pakistan (LBW) Retained (PAK: 3, WI: 3)
- West Indies 51/7: A Athanaze lbw b N Ali 6(24)
- Drinks: West Indies 51/7 in 13.5 overs
- Referral 4 (18.4 ovs): Pakistan against G Motie (Caught) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 3)
- N Ali 7th Test 5-wicket haul: 5/31 (9.5)
- West Indies 102/9 in 22.4 overs
- Innings Break: West Indies 137/10 in 25.2 overs
- Tea: West Indies 137/10 in 25.2 overs
- Pakistan 51/0 in 10.5 overs
- Referral 1 (11.3 ovs): West Indies against M Hurraira (LBW) Retained (PAK: 3, WI: 3)
- Drinks: Pakistan 59/0 in 14.0 overs
- Referral 2 (15.4 ovs): M Hurraira against West Indies (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 3)
- Referral 3 (21.5 ovs): K Ghulam against West Indies (LBW) Successful (PAK: 2, WI: 3)
- S Masood 11th Test fifty: 50 runs in 60 balls (2x4) (2x6)
- Pakistan 102/2 in 24.2 overs
- Drinks: Pakistan 102/2 in 25.0 overs
- Bad Light: Pakistan 109/3 in 31.0 overs
- Stumps: Pakistan 109/3 in 31.0 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pakistan at 132/6 after 38 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
Pakistan
Kamran Ghulam 27 (66)
Salman Agha 3 (9)
West Indies
Jomel Warrican 5/23 (14)
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kamran Ghulam is out and Pakistan at 132/6 after 37.6 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! c Tevin Imlach b Jomel Warrican.
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pakistan at 131/5 after 37 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
Pakistan
Kamran Ghulam 27 (64)
Salman Agha 2 (5)
West Indies
Jayden Seales 0/30 (8)
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Kamran Ghulam smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . Pakistan at 131/5 after 36.5 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Again off the edge! Pakistan won't mind! Short of a good length slanting on off and nips away. Ghulam looks to defend but edges it trough gully for four runs.
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Kamran Ghulam smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . Pakistan at 127/5 after 36.2 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Streaky! This is full and outside off, shapes away. Ghulam looks to drive but induces the edge between the keeper and second slip for a boundary.
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pakistan at 122/5 after 36 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
Pakistan
Kamran Ghulam 19 (59)
Salman Agha 1 (4)
West Indies
Jomel Warrican 4/22 (13)
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pakistan at 119/5 after 35 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
Pakistan
Kamran Ghulam 17 (54)
Salman Agha 0 (3)
West Indies
Jayden Seales 0/21 (7)
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pakistan at 113/5 after 34 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
Pakistan
Salman Agha 0 (3)
Kamran Ghulam 11 (48)
West Indies
Jomel Warrican 4/19 (12)
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mohammad Rizwan is out and Pakistan at 113/5 after 33.3 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Two in two for Jomel Warrican! Extra bounce does it here, flat and outside off, lands and spins away. Rizwan is caught in his crease as he tries to defend, it goes off the edge to the left of first slip where Kavem Hodge takes a sharp catch.
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pakistan at 112/4 after 33 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan 2 (4)
Kamran Ghulam 10 (47)
West Indies
Jayden Seales 0/15 (6)
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pakistan at 110/4 after 32 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
Pakistan
Kamran Ghulam 9 (43)
Mohammad Rizwan 1 (2)
West Indies
Jomel Warrican 3/18 (11)
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Saud Shakeel is out and Pakistan at 109/4 after 31.1 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! c Justin Greaves b Jomel Warrican.
