Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 2) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025 to start at 10:00 AM

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 2) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025. Match will start at 10:00 AM

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025


Day 1 Highlights :

  • K Ali(PAK), A Jangoo(WI) makes their TEST debut
  • Referral 1 (2.4 ovs): A Jangoo against Pak (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 3, WI: 2)
  • West Indies 9/2: A Jangoo lbw b S Khan 0(4)
  • Referral 2 (7.1 ovs): PAK against K Brathwaite (Caught) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 2)
  • Referral 3 (9.2 ovs): K Brathwaite against PAK (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 2) (Retained)
  • West Indies 32/3: K Brathwaite lbw b N Ali 9(19)
  • Referral 4 (10.3 ovs): A Athanaze against PAK (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 1)
  • West Indies 37/4: A Athanaze lbw b S Khan 0(3)
  • Drinks: West Indies 47/7 in 14.0 overs
  • West Indies 50/7 in 14.4 overs
  • N Ali 8th Test 5-wicket haul: 5/29 (10.4)
  • West Indies 150/9 in 38.5 overs
  • G Motie maiden Test fifty: 50 runs in 81 balls (4x4) (0x6)
  • Innings Break: West Indies 163/10 in 41.1 overs
  • Lunch: West Indies 163/10 in 41.1 overs
  • Referral 1 (5.5 ovs): M Hurraira against WI (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 3)
  • Pakistan 22/1: M Hurraira lbw b K Roach 9(13)
  • Drinks: Pakistan 32/3 in 11.0 overs
  • Pakistan 51/3 in 17.0 overs
  • Referral 2 (21.5 ovs): WI against M Rizwan (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 2)
  • Tea: Pakistan 70/4 in 22.0 overs
  • Pakistan 102/4 in 30.4 overs
  • 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 83 balls between S Shakeel (13) and M Rizwan (37)
  • Drinks: Pakistan 123/5 in 39.0 overs
  • Innings Break: Pakistan 154/10 in 47.0 overs

26 Jan 2025, 09:01 AM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025 between Pakistan and West Indies to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

