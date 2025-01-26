Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 2) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025 to start at 10:00 AM

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 2) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025. Match will start at 10:00 AM
Day 1 Highlights :
K Ali(PAK), A Jangoo(WI) makes their TEST debut
Referral 1 (2.4 ovs): A Jangoo against Pak (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 3, WI: 2)
West Indies 9/2: A Jangoo lbw b S Khan 0(4)
Referral 2 (7.1 ovs): PAK against K Brathwaite (Caught) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 2)
Referral 3 (9.2 ovs): K Brathwaite against PAK (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 2) (Retained)
West Indies 32/3: K Brathwaite lbw b N Ali 9(19)
Referral 4 (10.3 ovs): A Athanaze against PAK (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 1)
West Indies 37/4: A Athanaze lbw b S Khan 0(3)
Drinks: West Indies 47/7 in 14.0 overs
West Indies 50/7 in 14.4 overs
N Ali 8th Test 5-wicket haul: 5/29 (10.4)
West Indies 150/9 in 38.5 overs
G Motie maiden Test fifty: 50 runs in 81 balls (4x4) (0x6)
Innings Break: West Indies 163/10 in 41.1 overs
Lunch: West Indies 163/10 in 41.1 overs
Referral 1 (5.5 ovs): M Hurraira against WI (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 3)
Pakistan 22/1: M Hurraira lbw b K Roach 9(13)
Drinks: Pakistan 32/3 in 11.0 overs
Pakistan 51/3 in 17.0 overs
Referral 2 (21.5 ovs): WI against M Rizwan (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, WI: 2)
Tea: Pakistan 70/4 in 22.0 overs
Pakistan 102/4 in 30.4 overs
5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 83 balls between S Shakeel (13) and M Rizwan (37)
Drinks: Pakistan 123/5 in 39.0 overs
Innings Break: Pakistan 154/10 in 47.0 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details 2nd Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025 between Pakistan and West Indies to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.