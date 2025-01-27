Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pakistan score after 25 overs is 76/5

Day 2 Highlights :
- West Indies 50/0 in 11.3 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 69 balls between K Brathwaite (38) and M Louis (7)
- Referral 1 (12.5 ovs): Pakistan against K Brathwaite (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, PAK: 3) (Retained)
- Referral 2 (13.6 ovs): Pakistan against K Brathwaite (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, PAK: 2)
- Drinks: West Indies 67/1 17.0 overs
- K Brathwaite 31st Test fifty: 50 runs in 57 balls (4x4) (2x6)
- Referral 3 (21.4 ovs): K Brathwaite against Pakistan (LBW) Successful (WI: 3, PAK: 2)
- Referral 4 (21.5 ovs): K Brathwaite against Pakistan (LBW) Successful (WI: 3, PAK: 2)
- West Indies 100/2 in 25.4 overs
- Referral 5 (29.6 ovs): Pakistan against A Athanaze (caught) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, PAK: 1)
- Referral 6 (31.3 ovs): Pakistan against A Athanaze (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, PAK: 0)
- Referral 7 (34.2 ovs): A Athanaze against Pakistan (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 2, PAK: 0)
- Lunch: West Indies 129/5 34.2 overs
- West Indies 150/6 in 40.5 overs
- Drinks: West Indies 182/6 51.0 overs
- 7th wkt Partnership: 50 off 82 balls between T Imlach (19) and K Sinclair (28)
- West Indies 200/7 in 53.5 overs
- Referral 8 (55.5 ovs): T Imlach against Pakistan (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 1, PAK: 0)
- Referral 9 (60.6 ovs): G Motie against Pakistan (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 1, PAK: 0) (Retained)
- Innings Break: West Indies 244/10 in 66.1 overs
- Tea: West Indies 244/10 in 66.1 overs
- Referral 1 (1.1 ovs): S Masood against West Indies (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, PAK: 2)
- Drinks: Pakistan 47/2 13.0 overs
- Pakistan 51/3 in 14.2 overs
- Stumps: Pakistan 76/4 in 24.0 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pakistan at 76/5 after 25 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan 0 (3)
Kashif Ali 1 (10)
West Indies
Kevin Sinclair 3/41 (12)
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Saud Shakeel is out and Pakistan at 76/5 after 24.3 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! c Kavem Hodge b Kevin Sinclair.
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day3) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025
Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details
2nd Test (Day3) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025 between Pakistan and West Indies to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.