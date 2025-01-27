Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kashif Ali is out

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Kashif Ali out on Jomel Warrican bowling.Pakistan at 76/6 after 25.2 overs
Day 2 Highlights :
West Indies 50/0 in 11.3 overs
1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 69 balls between K Brathwaite (38) and M Louis (7)
Referral 1 (12.5 ovs): Pakistan against K Brathwaite (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, PAK: 3) (Retained)
Referral 2 (13.6 ovs): Pakistan against K Brathwaite (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, PAK: 2)
Drinks: West Indies 67/1 17.0 overs
K Brathwaite 31st Test fifty: 50 runs in 57 balls (4x4) (2x6)
Referral 3 (21.4 ovs): K Brathwaite against Pakistan (LBW) Successful (WI: 3, PAK: 2)
Referral 4 (21.5 ovs): K Brathwaite against Pakistan (LBW) Successful (WI: 3, PAK: 2)
West Indies 100/2 in 25.4 overs
Referral 5 (29.6 ovs): Pakistan against A Athanaze (caught) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, PAK: 1)
Referral 6 (31.3 ovs): Pakistan against A Athanaze (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, PAK: 0)
Referral 7 (34.2 ovs): A Athanaze against Pakistan (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 2, PAK: 0)
Lunch: West Indies 129/5 34.2 overs
West Indies 150/6 in 40.5 overs
Drinks: West Indies 182/6 51.0 overs
7th wkt Partnership: 50 off 82 balls between T Imlach (19) and K Sinclair (28)
West Indies 200/7 in 53.5 overs
Referral 8 (55.5 ovs): T Imlach against Pakistan (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 1, PAK: 0)
Referral 9 (60.6 ovs): G Motie against Pakistan (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 1, PAK: 0) (Retained)
Innings Break: West Indies 244/10 in 66.1 overs
Tea: West Indies 244/10 in 66.1 overs
Referral 1 (1.1 ovs): S Masood against West Indies (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, PAK: 2)
Drinks: Pakistan 47/2 13.0 overs
Pakistan 51/3 in 14.2 overs
Stumps: Pakistan 76/4 in 24.0 overs
27 Jan 2025, 10:09 AM ISTPakistan vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kashif Ali is out and Pakistan at 76/6 after 25.2 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! b Jomel Warrican.
27 Jan 2025, 10:06 AM ISTPakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pakistan at 76/5 after 25 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan 0 (3) Kashif Ali 1 (10) West Indies Kevin Sinclair 3/41 (12)
27 Jan 2025, 10:03 AM ISTPakistan vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Saud Shakeel is out and Pakistan at 76/5 after 24.3 overs
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! c Kavem Hodge b Kevin Sinclair.
27 Jan 2025, 09:01 AM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day3) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025
Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details 2nd Test (Day3) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025 between Pakistan and West Indies to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.