Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kashif Ali is out

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:09 AM IST
Livemint

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Kashif Ali out on Jomel Warrican bowling.Pakistan at 76/6 after 25.2 overs

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025


Day 2 Highlights :

  • West Indies 50/0 in 11.3 overs
  • 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 69 balls between K Brathwaite (38) and M Louis (7)
  • Referral 1 (12.5 ovs): Pakistan against K Brathwaite (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, PAK: 3) (Retained)
  • Referral 2 (13.6 ovs): Pakistan against K Brathwaite (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, PAK: 2)
  • Drinks: West Indies 67/1 17.0 overs
  • K Brathwaite 31st Test fifty: 50 runs in 57 balls (4x4) (2x6)
  • Referral 3 (21.4 ovs): K Brathwaite against Pakistan (LBW) Successful (WI: 3, PAK: 2)
  • Referral 4 (21.5 ovs): K Brathwaite against Pakistan (LBW) Successful (WI: 3, PAK: 2)
  • West Indies 100/2 in 25.4 overs
  • Referral 5 (29.6 ovs): Pakistan against A Athanaze (caught) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, PAK: 1)
  • Referral 6 (31.3 ovs): Pakistan against A Athanaze (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, PAK: 0)
  • Referral 7 (34.2 ovs): A Athanaze against Pakistan (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 2, PAK: 0)
  • Lunch: West Indies 129/5 34.2 overs
  • West Indies 150/6 in 40.5 overs
  • Drinks: West Indies 182/6 51.0 overs
  • 7th wkt Partnership: 50 off 82 balls between T Imlach (19) and K Sinclair (28)
  • West Indies 200/7 in 53.5 overs
  • Referral 8 (55.5 ovs): T Imlach against Pakistan (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 1, PAK: 0)
  • Referral 9 (60.6 ovs): G Motie against Pakistan (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 1, PAK: 0) (Retained)
  • Innings Break: West Indies 244/10 in 66.1 overs
  • Tea: West Indies 244/10 in 66.1 overs
  • Referral 1 (1.1 ovs): S Masood against West Indies (LBW) Unsuccessful (WI: 3, PAK: 2)
  • Drinks: Pakistan 47/2 13.0 overs
  • Pakistan 51/3 in 14.2 overs
  • Stumps: Pakistan 76/4 in 24.0 overs

27 Jan 2025, 10:09 AM IST Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kashif Ali is out and Pakistan at 76/6 after 25.2 overs

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! b Jomel Warrican.

27 Jan 2025, 10:06 AM IST Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Pakistan at 76/5 after 25 overs

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score:
Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan 0 (3)
Kashif Ali 1 (10)
West Indies
Kevin Sinclair 3/41 (12)

27 Jan 2025, 10:03 AM IST Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Saud Shakeel is out and Pakistan at 76/5 after 24.3 overs

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! c Kavem Hodge b Kevin Sinclair.

27 Jan 2025, 09:01 AM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day3) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details
2nd Test (Day3) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025 between Pakistan and West Indies to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.