Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming in India: When and where to watch PAK-W vs ZIM-W in Women's Emerging Nations Trophy?

A day after being stunned by lower-ranked Netherlands, the Pakistan women's cricket team would be aiming to bounce back in the ongoing 2026 Women's Emerging Nations Trophy against Zimbabwe at the Seven Districts Ground, Ajman on Monday. This is the last group-stage match for Pakistan before the Super Six stage.
Having won against Bangladesh and Thailand in their first two Group B encounters, Pakistan women have four points from three games and sit second in the table behind table-toppers Netherlands. With Zimbabwe having played a match less, a win against Zimbabwe will further consolidate Pakistan's position in the group among the top three.
The top three teams from both the groups will advance into the Super Six stage, from where the top four qualify for the semifinals.
Zimbabwe captain Josephine Nkomo has won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan. Led by Muneeba Ali, Pakistan have made one change, replacing Waheeda Akhtar, with left-arm pacer Tasmia Rubab. On the other hand, Zimbabwe are playing with an unchanged side.
No television channel has bought the broadcast rights for the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 in India. However, fans can still watch the live streaming of Pakistan women vs Zimbabwe women and all other matches on FanCode app and website.
|Country/Regon
|Streaming Partner
|India
|FanCode (all matches)
|Pakistan
|Myco, Tamasha, PTV and Geo Super (all matches)
|Bangladesh
|FanCode (all matches)
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport (all matches)
|United Kingdom and Northern Ireland
|ICC.tv (all matches except final) & Sky Sports (final)
|Caribbean Islands, Central and South America
|ESPN via Disney+ (all matches)
Zimbabwe: Josephine Nkomo(c), Nomvelo Sibanda, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu(w), Christine Mutasa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Sharne Mayers, Olinder Chare, Michelle Mavunga
Pakistan: Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sadaf Shamas, Muneeba Ali(w/c), Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Nashra Sandhu, Tasmia Rubab, Momina Riasat