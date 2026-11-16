Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming in India: When and where to watch PAK-W vs ZIM-W in Women's Emerging Nations Trophy?

A day after being stunned by lower-ranked Netherlands, the Pakistan women's cricket team would be aiming to bounce back in the ongoing 2026 Women's Emerging Nations Trophy against Zimbabwe at the Seven Districts Ground, Ajman on Monday. This is the last group-stage match for Pakistan before the Super Six stage.

Advertisement

Having won against Bangladesh and Thailand in their first two Group B encounters, Pakistan women have four points from three games and sit second in the table behind table-toppers Netherlands. With Zimbabwe having played a match less, a win against Zimbabwe will further consolidate Pakistan's position in the group among the top three.

The top three teams from both the groups will advance into the Super Six stage, from where the top four qualify for the semifinals.

Pakistan women vs Zimbabwe women toss report Zimbabwe captain Josephine Nkomo has won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan. Led by Muneeba Ali, Pakistan have made one change, replacing Waheeda Akhtar, with left-arm pacer Tasmia Rubab. On the other hand, Zimbabwe are playing with an unchanged side.

Advertisement

Where to watch PAK-W vs ZIM-W in India? No television channel has bought the broadcast rights for the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 in India. However, fans can still watch the live streaming of Pakistan women vs Zimbabwe women and all other matches on FanCode app and website.

Also Read | Aaryavir Sehwag reveals Pakistan fans cheered for him in video call with father

Where to watch 2026 Women's Emerging Nations Trophy globally?

Country/Regon Streaming Partner India FanCode (all matches) Pakistan Myco, Tamasha, PTV and Geo Super (all matches) Bangladesh FanCode (all matches) Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport (all matches) United Kingdom and Northern Ireland ICC.tv (all matches except final) & Sky Sports (final) Caribbean Islands, Central and South America ESPN via Disney+ (all matches)

Pakistan women vs Zimbabwe women playing XIs Zimbabwe: Josephine Nkomo(c), Nomvelo Sibanda, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu(w), Christine Mutasa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Sharne Mayers, Olinder Chare, Michelle Mavunga

Pakistan: Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sadaf Shamas, Muneeba Ali(w/c), Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Nashra Sandhu, Tasmia Rubab, Momina Riasat

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in