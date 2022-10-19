Pakistan warns India that Asia Cup no-show could 'split' cricket

Days after Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), said that India cannot send a team to Pakistan for 2023 Asia Cup, Pakistan hinted that they may pull out of next year's World Cup in India. Jay Shah had also said that tournament would be moved to a neutral venue. The Pakistani officials have also warned that it could “split" the international cricket community.

