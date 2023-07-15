Ahead of the board meeting of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) in Dubai on Sunday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to seek more matches in Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The development is likely to become another bone of contention between India and Pakistan cricket even as the Pakistan government is still mulling over the decision to send their team to India for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Pakistan hosting the Asia Cup 2023 became a major issue as BCCI cleared that India will not send its team to Pakistan under any conditions. The matter was resolved after it was decided that four matches will be held in Pakistan and nine matches in Sri Lanka with Team India having all its matches in Sri Lanka.

"Pakistan will take the stance at the ACC meeting that with a rainy weather forecast for venues in Sri Lanka which is to host nine games of the Asia Cup, Pakistan should be allowed to host more than four games at home," said a PCB source.

ACC meeting to finalise Asia Cup 2023 schedule

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is convening to conclude the arrangements for the Asia Cup timetable. The ACC members, including India, have approved the hybrid model presented by Najam Sethi, the former chairman of the dissolved cricket management committee of the PCB.

It is suggested that the two matches between India and Pakistan in the tournament will take place in Dambulla.

According to a source, Zaka Ashraf is advocating for additional matches to be held in various venues, such as Multan, rather than limiting them to just Lahore.

"The authorities in charge have expressed their desire to commence the event with a match between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan where they expect a bigger crowd compared to Lahore," he added.

The reason behind such a suggestion is that they believe that the Multan stadium is comparatively smaller than Lahore stadium and it will provide a more packed atmosphere for the opening match.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will clash for the Asia Cup 2023.

(With PTI inputs)