Pakistan whining continues, now demands more than 4 matches in Asia Cup 2023

Ahead of the board meeting of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) in Dubai on Sunday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to seek more matches in Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The development is likely to become another bone of contention between India and Pakistan cricket even as the Pakistan government is still mulling over the decision to send their team to India for the ICC World Cup 2023.

