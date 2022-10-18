Pakistan will have to wait to welcome India for Asia Cup 2023: Jay Shah

Pakistan will have to wait to welcome India for Asia Cup 2023: Jay Shah2 min read . 03:13 PM IST
- BCCI secretary Jay Shah during 91st Annual General Meeting said that the tournament will be held at neutral venue.
Amid the news of next Asia Cup of scheduled in Pakistan gaining momentum, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah stated on 18 October that the tournament will be held at neutral venue.
Amid the news of next Asia Cup of scheduled in Pakistan gaining momentum, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah stated on 18 October that the tournament will be held at neutral venue.
The decision on the issue was taken during 91st Annual General Meeting in Mumbai. India had last toured Pakistan back in 2006.
The decision on the issue was taken during 91st Annual General Meeting in Mumbai. India had last toured Pakistan back in 2006.
"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.
"It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue," he added further.
According to the FTP released earlier, Pakistan are scheduled to hold two big ICC events in the next three years - the Asia Cup (which will be a 50-over format ahead of the 2023 World Cup) next year and the Champions Trophy in 2025.
It is the first time that the country was rewarded with the hosting rights of two major ICC events. However, BCCI's decision for a neutral venue may not be looked upon with greeting gesture and it is highly speculated that PCB and other officials reactions may vary.
Due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, the bilateral series between the two countries have been cancelled for several times.
On being asked about the bilateral series between the two nations, the India captain Rohit Sharma said in August, "If I had the option to answer this question, I would have given it. Respectable boards make these decisions. This is not in our hands but if boards decide to play, then we will play."