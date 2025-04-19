Pakistan will not travel to India for 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup

All ICC matches involving India and Pakistan in the 2024-2027 cycle will be played at a neutral venue.

Livemint
Updated19 Apr 2025, 10:39 PM IST
All ICC matches involving India and Pakistan in the 2024-2027 cycle will be played at a neutral venue.
All ICC matches involving India and Pakistan in the 2024-2027 cycle will be played at a neutral venue.(HT_PRINT)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that Pakistan will not travel to India for the Women's ODI World Cup later this year. ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is set to be played in India from 29 September to 26 October.

"Just like India didn't play in Pakistan in the Champions Trophy and were allowed to play at a neutral venue, whatever venue is decided, we will play [there]," Naqvi said. "When there is an agreement it has to be adhered to."

The Hybrid model was accepted earlier this year and according to the model, all ICC matches involving India and Pakistan in the 2024-2027 cycle will be played at a neutral venue. Following the agreement, Indian men's team played their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in United Arab Emirates. Dubai played host to India's three group matches, semi-final against Australia and Final against New Zealand. India won their 3rd Champions Trophy title on March 9.

Pakistan hosted and won all their five matches in the Women's ODI World Cup Qualifiers. They defeated Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Thailand and Bangladesh and qualified for the ODI World Cup. Bangladesh finished 2nd in the points table, winning three of their five matches and became the 8th and final team to qualify for the World Cup. India qualified by virtue of being the hosts of the tournament. Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka have already qualified based on their standings in the ICC Women's Championship.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Venues

Holkar Stadium, Indore

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Teams

India (Hosts)

Australia (Defending champions)

Bangladesh

England

New Zealand

Pakistan

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsPakistan will not travel to India for 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup
MoreLess
First Published:19 Apr 2025, 10:33 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.