Pakistan will not travel to India for 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that Pakistan will not travel to India for the Women's ODI World Cup later this year. ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is set to be played in India from 29 September to 26 October.

"Just like India didn't play in Pakistan in the Champions Trophy and were allowed to play at a neutral venue, whatever venue is decided, we will play [there]," Naqvi said. "When there is an agreement it has to be adhered to."

The Hybrid model was accepted earlier this year and according to the model, all ICC matches involving India and Pakistan in the 2024-2027 cycle will be played at a neutral venue. Following the agreement, Indian men's team played their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in United Arab Emirates. Dubai played host to India's three group matches, semi-final against Australia and Final against New Zealand. India won their 3rd Champions Trophy title on March 9.

Pakistan hosted and won all their five matches in the Women's ODI World Cup Qualifiers. They defeated Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Thailand and Bangladesh and qualified for the ODI World Cup. Bangladesh finished 2nd in the points table, winning three of their five matches and became the 8th and final team to qualify for the World Cup. India qualified by virtue of being the hosts of the tournament. Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka have already qualified based on their standings in the ICC Women's Championship.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Venues Holkar Stadium, Indore

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Teams India (Hosts)

Australia (Defending champions)

Bangladesh

England

New Zealand

Pakistan

South Africa