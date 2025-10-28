Pakistan will wear pink jersey during 1st T20I against South Africa today. Here's why

Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan will face off against South Africa at Rawalpindi today for the 1st T20I of the three-match series. After suffering a heartbreaking loss against India last month in the final of the Asia Cup, the series will begin the team's preparations for the T20 World Cup coming up in 2026.

​Ahead of the match, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the pink jersey for the national side which has been worn by various players from the team, including captain Agha and former skipper Babar Azam.

​The PCB, in a social media post unveiling the jersey, wrote, "Turning pink for a cause that matters."

Shaeen Afridi wearing Pakistan's pink jersey

​Why is Pakistan team wearing a pink jersey for 1st T20I against South Africa? ​The PCB has confirmed that the gesture is part of the “Pink Ribbon Pakistan” campaign during the "#PINKtober" month, which is dedicated to breast cancer awareness. Apart from Pakistan, South African players, coaching staff, and the umpires will wear pink ribbons to show their support for the initiative.

​Notably, this is the first time that the Pakistan team will be wearing a pink kit for breast cancer awareness. However, teams like South Africa and Australia have supported the cause with pink-themed matches in the past.

​PCB chief operating officer Sumair Ahmed Syed, while speaking about the initiative, said, "The Pakistan Cricket Board takes immense pride in using the power and reach of cricket to create awareness about causes that affect our society." PCB chief operating officer Sumair Ahmed Syed added, "Through the Pink Ribbon campaign, we aim to highlight the importance of early detection and regular screening for breast cancer, which can save countless lives."

​How are netizens reacting to the pink Pakistan jersey? ​“Imo this looks better than our original jersey. I love it lol. Loved the South African pink kit and was disappointed they stopped wearing it,” wrote one user on Reddit.

​“Needed a bit more of a bolder color; around the collar, shoulder and border maybe. This looks very plain. Well, at least they tried and it's for a good cause…” added another user.

​“What bothers me is that if they cross their arms, the sponsor logo is so visible and the country one is not,” yet another user stated.