Pakistan yet to decide if Babar Azam's men will come to India to play ODI World Cup: Report1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Pakistan's participation in the upcoming World Cup in India remains uncertain.
Cricket fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the upcoming World Cup in India, and the big question remains whether Pakistan will participate in the championship. A committee led by Bilawal Bhutto and appointed by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will meet on August 3 to decide on this crucial matter, Cricbuzz reported while citing a top PCB official.
