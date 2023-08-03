Cricket fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the upcoming World Cup in India, and the big question remains whether Pakistan will participate in the championship. A committee led by Bilawal Bhutto and appointed by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will meet on August 3 to decide on this crucial matter, Cricbuzz reported while citing a top PCB official.

The committee might seek permission for a security check in India before granting the green light for the Men in Green to compete in the tournament. This move comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of Babar Azam's men during the event. However, though there are no indications of taking a firm stance against the World Cup, the publication added.

Headed by Pakistan's Foreign Minister, the committee will approach the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to request a security delegation's visit to the venues where Pakistan will play their matches. This security assessment is intended to provide reassurance to the players and fans alike and pave the way for a smooth and successful tournament.

Meanwhile, there have been whispers of potential changes to the World Cup schedule. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan may be advanced to an earlier date, different from the original October 14 slot, as per the publication.

The BCCI and ICC are expected to finalise the tournament's schedule this week. There might be alterations to the dates of four to six games in total.

As the clock ticks down to the World Cup, fans from all corners of the cricketing world are excitedly awaiting the commencement of the tournament. The decision on Pakistan's participation and the subsequent schedule changes will undoubtedly shape the event's dynamics.

Read more about the development in the Cricbuzz report.