IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Row LIVE Updates: Pakistan may take ICC to court over sanctions threat

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup boycott row: Pakistan’s decision to not participate in the contest against India is likely to stand firm as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the country’s stance during a public address. The Men in Green were set to battle the hosts India in Sri Lanka for the league-stage contest on 15 February.
However, Pakistan have decided to boycott the match as a show of solidarity with Bangladesh, who were thrown out of the competition after deciding not to travel to India for their World Cup matches.
What did Shehbaz Sharif say?
While addressing the cabinet in Islamabad, Sharif said, “We have taken a clear stand regarding the T20 World Cup that we will not play the match against India.”
“There should be no politics in sports; it is our clear stand. We have taken this stand after careful deliberation. We are with Bangladesh, and I think this is the right and proper decision,” he added.
How will ICC respond?
The International Cricket Council has threatened the Pakistan Cricket Board with serious consequences if the team does not field a playing XI for the match against India. The international cricket body had so far been hoping for a resolution through back-channel talks.
However, if the PCB does not relent, reports suggest the ICC may take punitive measures against the board, including withholding its annual revenue. Official broadcaster JioStar may also take legal action against the PCB for non-fulfilment of contractual obligations.
Pakistan Boycott India T20 Match Live: In a statement shortly after Pakistan cleared its stance on playing India, ICC wrote, “The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,”
Pakistan Boycott India T20 Match Live: Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal while speaking on Game Plan YouTube channel said, “PCB should not back down. The ICC has told the Pakistan Cricket Board to reconsider its stance of boycotting the India game. Was the ICC sleeping when the Asia Cup was played in a hybrid model?”
“Was the ICC sleeping when India said it would not play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and would only play at a neutral venue? How many times has Pakistan played in India despite heightened tensions between the two countries? I have gone myself. The ICC should have thought of these things three years back,” he added
Pakistan Boycott India T20 Match Live: While an official statement by the Bangladesh cricket board is yet to be released, a new report suggests that the board isn't too happy about Pakistan't stance.
A senior BCB director while speaking to Prothom Alo said, “Pakistan wanted to send a strong message to Indian cricket. They wanted to challenge India’s dominance. From that perspective, the decision may make sense,”
“If the India–Pakistan match does not take place, the entire cricketing world will face financial losses. Even our dividend will decrease. We did not want such losses,” he added
Pakistan Boycott India T20 Match Live: Pakistan are all set to face off against Netherlands for their first group stage match on 7 February, followed by the clash against USA on 10 February. The match against India is slated for 15 February while the last league stage clash is slated against Namibia on 18 February.
Ind vs Pak Boycott Row: Speaking on the Mr Cricket UAE podcast, Bret Lee said, "Let’s get the politics out of it,"
"I really hope the match happens. I really hope they get the opportunity, because it is going to be super exciting. The whole world watches when India and Pakistan play one another.” the former Aussie quick added
Ind vs Pak Boycott Row: Bangladesh Sports advisor Asif Nazrul reacted to the message by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Facebook, writing “Thank You”.
Notably, Pakistan is pulling out of the Indian matches of the T20 World Cup as a show of solidarity with Bangladesh.