IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Row LIVE Updates: Pakistan may take ICC to court over sanctions threat

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup boycott row: Pakistan’s decision to not participate in the contest against India is likely to stand firm as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the country’s stance during a public address. The Men in Green were set to battle the hosts India in Sri Lanka for the league-stage contest on 15 February.

However, Pakistan have decided to boycott the match as a show of solidarity with Bangladesh, who were thrown out of the competition after deciding not to travel to India for their World Cup matches.

What did Shehbaz Sharif say?

While addressing the cabinet in Islamabad, Sharif said, “We have taken a clear stand regarding the T20 World Cup that we will not play the match against India.”

“There should be no politics in sports; it is our clear stand. We have taken this stand after careful deliberation. We are with Bangladesh, and I think this is the right and proper decision,” he added.

How will ICC respond?

The International Cricket Council has threatened the Pakistan Cricket Board with serious consequences if the team does not field a playing XI for the match against India. The international cricket body had so far been hoping for a resolution through back-channel talks.

However, if the PCB does not relent, reports suggest the ICC may take punitive measures against the board, including withholding its annual revenue. Official broadcaster JioStar may also take legal action against the PCB for non-fulfilment of contractual obligations.