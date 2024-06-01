Pakistani journalist says England should have played IPL 2024 instead of playing T20 with Babar Azam’s Pakistan
Pakistani journalist Farid Khan apologises to Michael Vaughan for criticising England players' decision to join the national team to play T20 against Babar Azam's Pakistan instead of playing IPL, acknowledging Vaughan's point about better preparation.
Pakistani did not like it when Michael Vaughan said England players should have focused on IPL 2024 instead of joining their national team in the Pakistan series. Pakistani journalist Farid Khan was among the people who slammed the former England captain over his remarks. However, Khan now seems to agree with Vaughan.