Pakistani did not like it when Michael Vaughan said England players should have focused on IPL 2024 instead of joining their national team in the Pakistan series. Pakistani journalist Farid Khan was among the people who slammed the former England captain over his remarks. However, Khan now seems to agree with Vaughan.

England won the Pakistan T20I series 2-0 after two matches in the 4-match series were washed out. Jos Buttler, an integral part of Rajasthan Royals (RR), left the team for national duties. RR, led by Sanju Samson, lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 and failed to reach the final even though the Pink Army had a fantastic start to the tournament.

Phil Salt made a massive impact as an opening batter with Sunil Narine for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, his absence was well-compensated by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who replaced Salt and delivered impressive performances in the playoffs.

Will Jacks left Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Before that, he scored a 41-ball century against Gujarat Titans (GT), which eventually played a major role in helping RCB reach the playoffs.

"I think England missed a trick by sending all their players home. I think Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler in particular, playing in the IPL in the eliminations, pressure, crowd, expectation. I would argue that playing here is better preparation than playing a T20 game against Pakistan," Vaughan commented about the English players who had left the IPL.

Farid Khan’s apology

After Pakistan’s series loss to English, Khan apologised to Vaughan for slamming the former England cricketer earlier over his remarks. Khan’s comments seemed to have originated from deep despair over Pakistan’s humiliating defeat under Babar Azam’s captaincy.

"Hey, Michael. I'm sorry, I apologize! You were right. The IPL playoffs would have been better preparations for England instead of playing these T20 matches against Pakistan. We are just not worthy. I’m embarrassed," Khan said in a video message.

Vaughan acknowledged Khan’s apology and wrote, “Apology accepted."

