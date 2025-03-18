Pakistan-origin cricketer Junail Khan collapses during match in Australia; dies

A club-level Pakistan-origin cricketer, Junail Zafar Khan, died after collapsing on the ground during a local match played in extreme heat at the Adelaide's Concordia College, reported PTI on Tuesday.

Khan was representing Old Concordians Cricket Club in a match against Prince Alfred Old Collegians last Saturday, news.com.au reported.

Khan collapsed around 4pm Australian Central Daylight Time after fielding for 40 overs and batting for seven..

According to data from the Bureau of Meteorology, temperatures in South Australia were still above 40 degrees Celsius at the time. Adelaide Turf Cricket Association rules state that games are cancelled if the temperature climbs above 42 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of a valued member of the Old Concordians Cricket Club, who tragically suffered a medical episode while playing on the Concordia College oval today," Khan's club said in a statement.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he sadly did not survive. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."

Khan had reportedly moved to Adelaide from Pakistan in 2013 to work in the IT industry.

Syed Abid Ali dies: Earlier on 13 March, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condoled the death of former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali, praising him as someone who "embodied the spirit of the game" and whose contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered.

Advertisement

Syed Abid Ali, known for his versatility and sharp fielding skills, died in the United States on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 83. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

He was part of a golden generation of Hyderabad cricketers that included MAK Pataudi, ML Jaisimha, and Abbas Ali Baig.

Born on September 9, 1941, in Hyderabad, Syed Abid Ali was well-known for his all-round abilities. He played for India during the late 1960s and early 1970s. He was a medium-pace bowler, a lower-order batsman, and an exceptional fielder.

He made his cricket debut in 1959, initially as a wicketkeeper, playing for Hyderabad and later transitioned into a bowling all-rounder.