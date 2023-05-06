Pakistan's Babar Azam becomes fastest player to reach 5000 runs in ODIs, breaks Hashim Amla's record1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 07:19 AM IST
After Babar managed to edge past Amla's record, the former West Indian legend Viv Richards moved to third position as he had scored 5000 runs in 114 innings
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has become the fastest player to reach 5000 runs in the ODI format. He crossed the 5000 run-mark in 97 innings. Babar broke Hashim Amla's record of scoring 5000 runs in 101 innings.
