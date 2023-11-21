Pakistan’s cricket legends hail Indian team; Wasim Akram calls World Cup final ‘one bad day’
Pakistan's cricket veterans commend Indian team for their exceptional performance in the World Cup, despite their defeat in the final against Australia.
Pakistan's cricket veterans have commended the Indian cricket team for their exceptional performance in the World Cup, despite their defeat in the final against Australia. Wasim Akram acknowledged India's current strong position in the sport.
