Pakistan's cricket veterans have commended the Indian cricket team for their exceptional performance in the World Cup, despite their defeat in the final against Australia. Wasim Akram acknowledged India's current strong position in the sport.

Akram emphasised that setbacks like the final loss were part of the game. Reflecting on India's cricket infrastructure, he highlighted the effective programs and the depth of talent that keep Indian cricket thriving.

Also Read: Shahid Afridi slams Ahmedabad crowd, India's 'overconfidence' "Obviously they must be shattered to lose the final but in cricket, these things happen. India had one bad day, and unfortunately, it came in the final," PTI quoted Akram as saying.

"You look at their structure, the money for players, the well-thought-out programmes and the backup talent and they really just need to continue doing these things. Their cricket is in a good place," he added.

"I was captain when we played them in the 1999 World Cup final and although we had beaten them in the league stage, in the final they were a different side just like yesterday in Ahmedabad," he said.

Rashid Latif echoed similar sentiments. He pointed out that the Indian team's capabilities were on par with the Australians, attributing the loss to psychological factors.

Also Read: Ahmedabad pitch ‘backfired’ on India: Fans, cricket legends comment "Maybe it is just a psychological thing with the Indian players. This team was worthy of winning the World Cup final but all credit to the Australians for showing once again how mentally tough and organised they are in their sports," the former Pakistan wicketkeeper said.

He also praised Mohammed Shami and said, “You look at the way he has come up and done so well. He was in my opinion the standout player for India in this World Cup."

Also Read: 10 reasons why India lost World Cup 2023 final Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq praised Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their leadership. "I think the younger players must have learnt a lot from these two in the dressing room and otherwise in this World Cup," he said.

