Pakistan’s Gaddafi Stadium, PCB under heat post Rachin Ravindra injury; fans tell ICC to shift Champions Trophy 2025

The newly-laid floodlights at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore might have played big part in Rachin Ravindra's forehead injury in the first ODI of the Tri-Nation series in Lahore. The New Zealander, while positioning himself for a catch on the boundary, suddenly got hit on his forehead by the ball.

The incident took place on the 37th over when Michael Bracewell Khushdil Shah slog-swept Michael Bracewell towards deep square leg. As it looked like Rachin Ravindra would take the catch easily, the New Zealand opener got hit on the forehead before he could imagine.

He immediately went down with his forehead bleeding as both the New Zealand and Pakistan medical team rushed to the player. Rachin Ravindra was soon taken away from the ground with is face covered in towel.

Watch how Rachin Ravindra got injured

However, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif blamed the floodlights for the injury, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was put in the dock by the social media used regarding its credentials to host the Champions Trophy.

Speaking on Caught Behind, Rashid Latif blamed the LED lights at the venue. “The glow is more in such lights. Hence, when the ball travels flat, you are often unable to see it,” he said.

Update on Rachin Ravindra New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said that Rachin Ravindra sustained a laceration on the forehead and is 'well'. “Ravindra was forced from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball attempting a catch in the 38th over. He sustained a laceration to the forehead which has been addressed and treated at the ground, but is otherwise well. He came through his first HIA well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes," the NZC said in a statement.

